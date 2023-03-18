Is BGMI getting unbanned? Sources reportedly hint at temporary unban of game in India

After over seven months of disappointment, it finally seems like there's some good news for BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) fans, as their favorite battle royale game might make a comeback soon. According to a report published by News18, sources have suggested that the government is considering unbanning the India-specific PUBG Mobile variant for a limited period of time.

If News18's sources are to be believed, BGMI might be unblocked from virtual application stores for three months. It has also been reported by a well-known publication that the game might return with some changes, ranging from a limit on hours of play to blood/gore featured in-game to the servers and other issues that led to its ban in July 2022.

BGMI might return with several changes, as Krafton reportedly agreed to comply with the government's rules

According to these reports, certain changes might be implemented in Battlegrounds Mobile India. After the rumored unban, players are likely to face restrictions on how many hours they can play the game, as well as the blood and gore in BGMI's gameplay being decreased. However, the most notable change will be regarding the server of the game, which was the key reason behind the suspension of its services.

The studio behind Battlegrounds Mobile India, Krafton, reportedly agreed to comply with the government's terms. If the reports turn out to be true and everything goes well, the Indian PUBG Mobile version might become available for download in the Play Store and the App Store.

Nevertheless, readers are advised to take this exciting news and all of its related reports with a grain of salt until Krafton officially confirms this information.

Battlegrounds Mobile India faced a ban due to data security concerns

On 28 July 2022, the India-specific Battlegrounds Mobile India suddenly disappeared from the nation's Google Play and App Store storefronts. Shortly after, it was confirmed by multiple outlets that the game had been blocked in the country.

A report released in August 2022 cleared the air about why Battlegrounds Mobile India received this ban. According to the report, Battlegrounds Mobile India was blocked by the Indian government's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) due to data security and privacy issues with the app. Allegedly, BGMI's servers in India were communicating with those in China.

MeitY provided a similar reason in September 2022 in response to an RTI (Right to Information) application filed by an Indian fan of the game.

