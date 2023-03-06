It has been more than seven months since BGMI faced a massive setback, being banned by the Government of India's MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). Since then, the esports scene has cooled down, with Krafton not presenting any new events related to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Now, Villager Esports' founder, Kuldeep Lather, has offered some advice for gamers who have set their hearts on becoming professionals. On Saturday night, March 4, the popular personality took to his Twitter to say:

"If you follow me and aspire to be an esports athlete then pick up New State mobile, do not rely on the comeback of BGMI. It's too easy to become a top team/player in New state mobile. Players currently are like 2018 PUBG Mobile level in terms of game sense. सावधान और सतर्क रहें। [Be careful and alert]"

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat If you follow me and aspire to be an esports athlete then pick up New State mobile, do not rely on the comeback of BGMI.

It's too easy to become a top team/player in New state mobile. Players currently are like 2018 PUBG Mobile level in terms of game sense.

सावधान और सतर्क रहें। If you follow me and aspire to be an esports athlete then pick up New State mobile, do not rely on the comeback of BGMI. It's too easy to become a top team/player in New state mobile. Players currently are like 2018 PUBG Mobile level in terms of game sense.सावधान और सतर्क रहें।

While Kuldeep's advice may hurt many Battlegrounds Mobile India fans, considering the situation around the game's competitive scene, it might be best for aspiring pro gamers to pick up New State Mobile.

No sign of BGMI return, as Krafton advises organizers to stop holding tournaments

In the last seven months, fans have come across plenty of rumors. The common belief is Battlegrounds Mobile India will return at some point in the future. Krafton's representatives have also mentioned their interest in bringing the Indian PUBG Mobile variant back to the country's video games market.

However, recent developments around the game's competitive scenario have seen Krafton directing event organizers to refrain from holding any unofficial tournaments without approval. S8UL co-founder Lokesh "Goldy" Jain revealed that the studio behind BGMI had asked organizers to stop streaming any tournament related to that title immediately.

Hence, taking into account this decision from the South Korean gaming company, it is safe to say that an esports career involving New State Mobile (NSM) is a better option to go for than Battlegrounds Mobile India right now. Moreover, Kuldeep Lather saying New State Mobile players are on the same level as 2018's PUBG Mobile professionals is not an unpopular opinion.

A few weeks back, during the then-ongoing ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State, Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh made a similar remark when he claimed that BGMI gamers opting for NSM would have the edge over athletes who just started playing the latter title.

He reckoned that New State Mobile pros, despite their skill set, have little experience, while Battlegrounds Mobile India players are switching from a game with a well-established esports scene over four years old. He opined that BGMI gamers have experienced LAN tournaments, unlike NSM's e-athletes.

Poll : 0 votes