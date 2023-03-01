BGMI star and GodLike's owner Kronten on sharing a special bond with S8UL's 8Bit Goldy and Scout

GodLike's owner Chetan "Kronten" Chandgude was streaming BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) on February 28 on his YouTube channel. The former PUBG Mobile/BGMI pro interacted with his chat and discussed various topics, including his special bond with S8UL co-founder Lokesh "Goldy" Jain and the organization's fan-favorite streamer Tanmay "sc0ut" Singh.

Kronten talked about his rapport with 8Bit Goldy and Scout when one of his viewers tried to troll S8UL in his chat. GodLike Esports' owner said:

"But guys, I am saying honestly that in S8UL, I have a great rapport with Scout and Goldy bhai. The scene is on another level. Whatever might have happened, controversies do keep happening. Some say something from this side and hear something from their side."

The BGMI star continued to explain his statement:

"I don't mean controversy as in a real fight, talking the banter. Somebody would attack from this side, and then they (S8UL) would retaliate with double impact, and then so on. It's all a different scenario. But Goldy bhai, mine, and Scout's scene is slightly different."

Kronten told how he and S8UL's Goldy and Scout often talk on calls to resolve the issues.

Former BGMI and PUBG Mobile e-athlete Kronten teased some announcements and future endeavors for GodLike

BGMI star Kronten, while talking to his fans, teased some announcements that GodLike might make in the coming days. Here are his exact words.

"There are many announcements. GodLike's second company, considered GodLike, has been registered out of India. Somewhere, you can guess. So, 2023 will be great for GodLike Esports and Indian esports because an Indian org will do something like this. I won't be giving many leaks. There are a few announcements. Multiple announcements in March (till the March-end) related to Indian esports and international."

Apart from teasing the announcements, former BGMI pro Kronten also explained the reason why Stalwart and GodLike parted ways earlier this month:

"Our GodLike STE (Stalwart Esports) partnership was quite good. I am saying this honestly, both Zeyan and Towqeer a great guys. And whatever it was with their organization, we had partnered with them for the esports. Their talent and team in esports, alongside the rest of their experts on the global level, everything was pretty good. We learned a lot of things from them. Secondly, the partnership ended because one org cannot operate with two teams."

Kronten then explained that GodLike plans to go global and hire an international team. Thus, the partnership between GodLike and Stalwart ended for the same reasons.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

