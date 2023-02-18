Towqeer Gilkar explains publishing issues for BGMI and PUBG Mobile rosters that led to Stalwart Esports and GodLike split

Towqeer Gilkar, Stalwart Esports' CEO, recently explained why his organization ended its PUBG Mobile collaboration with GodLike, known for its prominence in the BGMI esports ecosystem. Gilkar, who was live on Instagram, referred to publishing policies as the reason and explained the exact matter to his followers, who were confused about the development.

Here's what Stalwart Esports' CEO said during his live session:

"We didn't really break collaboration. There were regional clashes from the publishers. So, it was getting all confusing. Where, mainly what happens is like, you know, if you want to have a BGMI team, and then we were gonna have a PUBG team. But, then, you have two organizations involved in both places. It's a bit difficult to get the permissions. Uh, permissions, in a way, to compete and whether it's PMBC, PMPL, or any other regional tournaments."

Gilkar also mentioned that GodLike Esports, which has already performed exceptionally well in BGMI tournaments, is looking to launch a PUBG Mobile roster. He added:

"GodLike also has plans for their own international roster because it was just a collab. They might do something regarding that. And then you cannot have the same organization under the same names. So, now neither they have to change their name nor do we."

Stalwart Esports ended its collaboration with GodLike last week, an organization popular for its BGMI lineup

Days after the rumors surfaced online regarding GodLike and Stalwart's split, both organizations made it official on February 9, 2023. In the announcement, Stalwart Esports disclosed the future interests of both organizations that led to the termination of the collaboration:

"Godlike Esports had plans to expand internationally with their own rosters, and likewise, We have been planning our expansion to various Esport titles in India. Due to publishing policies, we won't be able to capitalize on both regions with same organizations. Thus, both organizations have agreed to respect each other's choice and decision."

The collaboration between esports organizations for the PUBG Mobile South Asian region was made public on July 29, 2022. After the collab, the PUBG Mobile roster finished as the second runner-up at PMWI 2022. At the same time, the GodLike x Stalwart lineup also clinched the PUBG Mobile Pro League - South Asia Championship Fall 2022.

Now that the collaboration has ended, it will be exciting to see Stalwart Esports launch its lineups for different titles in India. However, at the moment, it is unclear whether the organization will sign a BGMI roster.

