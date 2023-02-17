PUBG Mobile: Stalwart Esports sign ICY ahead of PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring 

Prior to the start of the PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring, Stalwart Esports have added ICY, the former IHC athlete, to their PUBG Mobile Mongolian squad.
Renowned for his exceptional firepower, he is touted as one of the best players in this battle royale competition and his induction will definitely strengthen the lineup in the upcoming tournament.
Announcing the latest addition, the Indian organization posted a small clip of ICY's gameplay and said:
Welcoming ICY to Stalwart Esports. We wish ICY a great experience & adventure with us. May you achieve success & prove to be a vital asset for us!
Stalwart Esports' PUBG Mobile squad
- Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam
- UnuBold "PikA" Erkhembayar
- Bilguutei "Skryyy" Bayasgalan
- Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel
- NIRZED
- Tengis "ICY" Batnasan
The organization recently ended their partnership with GodLike Esports after approximately six months, citing publishing policies. Founded in January 2020, Stalwart Esports have rapidly risen to fame in the scene by amassing a multitude of awards and achievements.
ICY joined Zeus Esports (now known as IHC) in September 2020 and then assisted his team in winning the PMCO 2020 Fall Wildcard.
The unit gained international popularity after obtaining the second runner-up spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 despite being the underdogs. It was a moment when veteran players around the world appreciated the team.
Zeus then acquired podiums in a few more major events as well, including the PMPL SA Season 3, the Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021, and the SA Championship Season 1.
However, the squad failed to claim a spot in the PMGC 2021 and also earned average outcomes in some subsequent tournaments. The side registered the fifth spot in the latest event, Global Championship 2022.
Seeking a fresh start, ICY will be aiming to achieve significant accomplishments with his new home, which previously used to be a rival. Stalwart Esports have undoubtedly had remarkable results, but their quest for an international trophy is far from over.
Tencent has scheduled two global tournaments this year, the PMWI and the PMGC. The Mongolian squad will be looking to lift the elusive trophies in 2023. The upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Spring South Asia will feature top teams from the region, where Stalwart will go for the other title.
The organization came out victorious in the Pro League 2022 Spring, which was their first notable trophy. Further, they conquered both the South Asian Championships of the previous year and earned fourth position in the PMGC as well. TOP from the lineup was given the Most Valuable Player award in the competition.