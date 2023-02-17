PUBG Mobile: Stalwart Esports sign ICY ahead of PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring 

Prior to the start of the PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring, Stalwart Esports have added ICY, the former IHC athlete, to their PUBG Mobile Mongolian squad.

Renowned for his exceptional firepower, he is touted as one of the best players in this battle royale competition and his induction will definitely strengthen the lineup in the upcoming tournament.

Announcing the latest addition, the Indian organization posted a small clip of ICY's gameplay and said:

Welcoming ICY to Stalwart Esports. We wish ICY a great experience & adventure with us. May you achieve success & prove to be a vital asset for us!

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports

We wish ICY a great experience & adventure with us. May you achieve success & prove to be a vital asset for us! Welcoming @icy .pubgmobile to Stalwart Esports.We wish ICY a great experience & adventure with us. May you achieve success & prove to be a vital asset for us! Welcoming @icy.pubgmobile to Stalwart Esports.We wish ICY a great experience & adventure with us. May you achieve success & prove to be a vital asset for us! https://t.co/P9OClTsK1H

Stalwart Esports' PUBG Mobile squad

Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam UnuBold "PikA" Erkhembayar Bilguutei "Skryyy" Bayasgalan Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel NIRZED Tengis "ICY" Batnasan

The organization recently ended their partnership with GodLike Esports after approximately six months, citing publishing policies. Founded in January 2020, Stalwart Esports have rapidly risen to fame in the scene by amassing a multitude of awards and achievements.

Stalwart Esports @StalwartEsports

Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.

We will comeback stronger next time.

#WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLikeStalwart #GodLSTE #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2023 we finished #4 overall PMGC FINALS, One of the best comeback on the last day as we jumped from #15 to # 4.Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.We will comeback stronger next time. we finished #4 overall PMGC FINALS, One of the best comeback on the last day as we jumped from #15 to # 4.Thank you for immense support and prayers, Credit goes to you.We will comeback stronger next time.#WeAreStalwart #STEftw #GodLikeStalwart #GodLSTE #PUBGMOBILE #PMGC2023 https://t.co/LiVfABxU6H

ICY joined Zeus Esports (now known as IHC) in September 2020 and then assisted his team in winning the PMCO 2020 Fall Wildcard.

The unit gained international popularity after obtaining the second runner-up spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 despite being the underdogs. It was a moment when veteran players around the world appreciated the team.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



Winning $100,000 of the prize pool. 🎖️



#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE Your 3rd place winners Zeus Esports of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!Winning $100,000 of the prize pool. 🎖️ Your 3rd place winners Zeus Esports of the PUBG MOBILE GLOBAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2020 Finals Season Zero!Winning $100,000 of the prize pool. 🎖️#PMGC #WEONTOP #PUBGMOBILE https://t.co/SiszA6GKGd

Zeus then acquired podiums in a few more major events as well, including the PMPL SA Season 3, the Peace Elite Asia Invitational 2021, and the SA Championship Season 1.

However, the squad failed to claim a spot in the PMGC 2021 and also earned average outcomes in some subsequent tournaments. The side registered the fifth spot in the latest event, Global Championship 2022.

Seeking a fresh start, ICY will be aiming to achieve significant accomplishments with his new home, which previously used to be a rival. Stalwart Esports have undoubtedly had remarkable results, but their quest for an international trophy is far from over.

Tencent has scheduled two global tournaments this year, the PMWI and the PMGC. The Mongolian squad will be looking to lift the elusive trophies in 2023. The upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Spring South Asia will feature top teams from the region, where Stalwart will go for the other title.

PUBG MOBILE Esports @EsportsPUBGM



For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!



Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!



#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMWI #PMGC The new journey starts! Check your 2023 Esports Calendar, which event are you expecting most?For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now! The new journey starts! Check your 2023 Esports Calendar, which event are you expecting most?For more details, please stay tuned on global and regional esports social channels!🔥Download PUBG MOBILE on App Store now!#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #PMPL #PMWI #PMGC https://t.co/t3C54fv89t

The organization came out victorious in the Pro League 2022 Spring, which was their first notable trophy. Further, they conquered both the South Asian Championships of the previous year and earned fourth position in the PMGC as well. TOP from the lineup was given the Most Valuable Player award in the competition.

Poll : 0 votes