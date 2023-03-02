"Good old vibes will be returning soon": BGMI star Scout suggests good news is on the way

Recently, BGMI star Tanmay "Scout" Singh — went live on his Instagram account to interact with his fans. During the casual chat, he suggested that good news was on the way for him as well as his fans by saying:

"Some pretty good news is coming for me and all of you (fans). Let's see. Good old vibes will be returning soon."

Scout also answered a fan's query about Battlegrounds Mobile India's unban, saying:

"Be positive. Things are looking super positive, so be positive. It will be fun. We will be enjoying this year. It is going to be a great year for all of us. Trust me."

Interestingly, Scout is not the only person optimistic about BGMI's return. The likes of Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant and Piyush "Spero" Bathla have also claimed they feel this year will be satisfactory to fans of the game. In one of his recent streams, Dynamo said:

"There's a lot of good news on the way."

On the other hand, Spero told his viewers that all he was observing was optimism around BGMI after being asked about the game's return.

Note: The quotes in this article have been translated by the writer.

"I personally follow a lot of gameplay of STE Action and TOP" - BGMI pro Scout reveals Stalwart's e-athletes as inspirations

Apart from dropping the aforementioned hints via his Instagram live session, Scout streamed on his YouTube channel, where he revealed Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam and Burenbayar "TOP" Altangerel of Stalwart Esports as his inspirations. The Battlegrounds Mobile India star made the revelation when a viewer attempted to school him by giving him tips regarding his gameplay.

Here's what Scout said:

"If you've played somewhere, please show me clips displaying where crouch and shoot don't work in PUBG Mobile and BGMI. So, do tell me. I personally follow a lot of gameplay of STE Action and TOP. After watching them, I try to imitate them to be a better player. As simple as that. They are better than us, so it feels good to learn from them. Very simple. So, rather than learning from someone who plays classic, I would rather learn from South Asian champions and one of the world's best players."

Though Scout and other prominent names in the community have said things that suggest Battlegrounds Mobile India will get unbanned this year, since the developers haven't said anything about it yet, one should pace their expectations.

