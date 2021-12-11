PUBG Mobile has become one of the most popular games in the Battle Royal genre on mobile since its inception. As a result, the Esports scenario has bloomed as well, taking the game to greater heights.

The game has presented many superstars to its audience. While some players have gone on to win trophies, several others have become household names with their in-game skills.

Who are the Top 5 PUBG Mobile Esports players known for their assaulting skills?

1) Zhu "Paraboy" Bocheng

When it comes to PUBG Mobile, there is probably no player in the world with skillsets to match that of Paraboy. Paraboy's accurate assaulting skills are a treat for the eyes.

Currently, Paraboy has taken the world of PUBG Mobile Esports by storm winning consecutive PEC titles in China as well as being crowned the inaugural champion of PMGC Season 0: Finals, along with his teammates of Nova Esports.

2) Jonathan "JONATHAN" Amaral

Jonathan's insane assaulting skills have bestowed upon him the title of one of the best in the game and hence, he is compared to the likes of Paraboy and Luxxy. Jonathan began his career as a PUBG Mobile Esports player and content creator and soon rose through the ranks.

However, post the ban on PUBG Mobile in India, Jonathan has been grinding hard on BGMI (the Indian version of PUBG Mobile) and could be one of the major names in the ongoing PMGC if his team qualifies for the event.

3) Made Bagus "Luxxy" Prabaswara

Luxxy is one half of the twins who currently play for the team Bigetron Red Aliens. While Luxxy is one of the most renowned assaulters in the world, his twin brother, Zuxxy, leads him in the PUBG Mobile Esports battlegrounds. Luxxy's caliber as an assaulter has posited him amongst the best in Indonesia as well as on the global stage.

People have frequently been amazed by his clutches in world tournaments like PMGC Season 0: Finals and PMWL East: Season 0.

4) Suhbat "Action" Galtsalam

Action is a Mongolian powerhouse whose recent heroics in international tournaments have placed him among the best in the PUBG Mobile Esports community. Currently, Action plays for Stalwart Esports, representing the team in the ongoing PUBG Mobile Global Championships.

Although his teammates Skryyy, Top and pikA are great assaulters, Action's damage stats remain the highest in the tournaments. His assaulting skills are deadly.

5) Bilguun "Godless" Baatarkhuu

Godless is a Mongolian dominator known for his beast-like assaulting skills, causing fear amongst his opponents in the PUBG Mobile Esports tournaments. His high damage stats and fragging power make him a giant.

Currently, Godless plays for the Mongolian team Zeus Esports.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This list is in no particular order and reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha