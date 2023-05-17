PUBG Mobile 2.6 update APK file release time, and update size for Android and iOS

Per the official announcement, the PUBG Mobile 2.6 update is supposed to launch globally on May 18. However, developers have already started the rollout for the new PUBGM version, and some users have already received the update button in application stores. Along with pushing the new patch via Google Play and other stores, developers will also use the download links on PUBG Mobile's official website.

PUBG MOBILE @PUBGMOBILE



The wilds will be raging through



And yes...there will be a T-Rex. What do you think its abilities will be?

pubgmobile.live/DINOGROUND



C4S12 #PUBGMPLAYWILD Hear that? It wasn't thunder... (ó﹏ò)The wilds will be raging through #PUBGMOBILE DINOGROUND globally on 5/18 (UTC+0)!And yes...there will be a T-Rex. What do you think its abilities will be? #PUBGMOBILE C4S12 #PUBGMDINOGROUND Hear that? It wasn't thunder... (ó﹏ò) The wilds will be raging through #PUBGMOBILE DINOGROUND globally on 5/18 (UTC+0)! And yes...there will be a T-Rex. What do you think its abilities will be? 📲 pubgmobile.live/DINOGROUND #PUBGMOBILEC4S12 #PUBGMDINOGROUND #PUBGMPLAYWILD https://t.co/Aci5E6uhwO

Currently, most users accessing official APK file links cannot access the updated version. However, as revealed in the release schedule, all players will get the latest APK download link by the end of May 17.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 version: Update schedule and installation procedure for APK file

Update schedule and file size (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

According to the up-to-date release schedule posted on PUBG Mobile's Discord server by officials, the 2.6 version is expected to complete its rollout at different times for Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and the official website (APK link). Here's the expected time of completion PUBG Mobile 2.6 version on different platforms:

Google Play Store (Global) - 100% rollout expected to culminate by May 17, 2023, 21:00 (UTC + 0)

100% rollout expected to culminate by May 17, 2023, 21:00 (UTC + 0) Apple App Store (Global) - 100% rollout expected to culminate by May 17, 2023, 18:30 (UTC + 0)

100% rollout expected to culminate by May 17, 2023, 18:30 (UTC + 0) Official Website (APK download link) - The official link will get updated for everyone by May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

Readers can also check out the release date and time for all regions, as covered by Sportskeeda in a recent article.

Now, the official sources have also revealed the update size for Android and iOS/iPadOS, which is given as follows:

Android - 755 MB

755 MB iOS - 2.07 GB

The app's download size is around 1.31 GB (variable) without any resource packs. Additionally, players can also use the official download link for the APK file (Android) given below after the aforementioned release time:

Official website - https://pubgmobile.live/apk

Download links on the official website (Image via Krafton)

Here's how players can install the latest version of PUBGM via the official download link:

Step 1: Access the APK download link via the game's official website.

Step 2: After the website opens, you can tap either of the download links (HD or low-resource) available on the home page.

Step 3: Once pressed, the link will automatically start the download of the 2.6 version. Let the APK file gets downloaded.

Step 4: After downloading the file, you must install the game manually.

Step 5: Download the additional update files and resource packs before logging into the game.

Players must note that the download links have not yet been updated on the official website, so they must wait until the release time mentioned above.

Note: PUBG Mobile (and its regional version Battlegrounds Mobile India) is banned in India. Thus, Indian fans must avoid downloading PUBGM from any third-party source.

Poll : 0 votes