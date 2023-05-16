PUBG Mobile 2.6 update: Release date and time for all regions

The wait is over, as PUBG Mobile 2.6 patch update is almost here. Some users in a few regions have already received the option of update in Google Play and Apple App Store, while most of the userbase is still waiting for the release. As Krafton and Level Infinite are gearing up to roll out the 2.6 version for the global PUBG Mobile audience, the official update schedule has also been revealed online.

Per the confirmations regarding PUBGM 2.6 update from the official sources, players should expect the global launch in a few hours in the form of a slow rollout. At the same time, the release schedule is quite different for some servers.

PUBG Mobile 2.6 version: Confirmed update schedule for all the regions

Update schedule for Play Store and App Store (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

As mentioned, Krafton and Level Infinite are expected to start the rollout globally in a few hours. However, all players may not receive the update initially and must wait until the scheduled rollout culminates. Here's the schedule for the global launch of the 2.6 version on Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Apple App Store:

Google Play Store (Global)

30% rollout: May 16, 2023, 23:00 (UTC + 0)

May 16, 2023, 23:00 (UTC + 0) 50% rollout: May 17, 2023, 03:00 (UTC + 0)

May 17, 2023, 03:00 (UTC + 0) 70% rollout: May 17, 2023, 19:00 (UTC + 0)

May 17, 2023, 19:00 (UTC + 0) 100% rollout: May 17, 2023, 21:00 (UTC + 0)

Apple App Store (Global)

All iOS/iPadOS players will get the update button in Apple App Store by May 17, 2023, 18:30 (UTC + 0)

Samsung Galaxy Store (Global)

100% rollout by May 16, 2023, 23:00 (UTC + 0)

Readers can find the update schedules for other servers or regions on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store here:

Korea and Japan

Google Play Store

100% rollout by May 16, 2023, 19:00 (UTC + 0)

Apple App Store

100% rollout by May 16, 2023, 19:00 (UTC + 0)

Samsung Galaxy Store

100% rollout by May 16, 2023, 19:30 (UTC + 0)

Taiwan

Google Play Store

100% rollout by May 17, 2023, 02:00 (UTC + 0)

Apple App Store

100% rollout by May 16, 2023, 20:00 (UTC + 0)

Update schedule for other stores (Image via Discord/PUBG Mobile)

Here are the release date and times for PUBGM 2.6 update on other notable virtual application stores:

Amazon Appstore

100% rollout by May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

Huawei AppGallery

100% rollout by May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

Third-Party Stores

100% rollout by May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

Official Website (APK download link)

The link on PUBG Mobile's official website will get updated for everyone by May 17, 2023, 18:45 (UTC + 0)

As the latest PUBGM update is expected to release for every store and region mentioned above, players from Vietnam can get their hands on the new version. Krafton has already released the PUBGM 2.6 update for the Vietnam server as of May 16, 2023.

Note: PUBG Mobile (and its local variant Battlegrounds Mobile India) is banned in India. Therefore, Indian users are advised not to download PUBGM from any third-party source.

