5 tips to increase F/D ratio in BGMI

BGMI players are constantly striving to up their game and stats. Pushing ranks while maintaining good stats like F/D ratio, headshots, etc., are vital for players each season.

In BGMI, the F/D ratio is the Finished/Defeat ratio. It defines the average kill ratio of a player in each match. It is computed based on the total number of kills divided by the total number of games played. It is an indispensable factor as it determines how skilled the player is in BGMI.

This article will guide BGMI players to increase their F/D ratio in August 2021.

Ways to increase the F/D ratio in BGMI

1) Don't rush

In BGMI, players must adjust their gameplay strategically to heighten their F/D ratio. This means that players need to understand when to rush. They must take decent cover and use the TPP to their advantage to kill enemies. Rushing without a plan will increase the chances of getting killed, thus negatively affecting the F/D ratio.

2) Aim and precision are important

To increase the F/D ratio in BGMI, players need to enhance their skillset. Having a good aim and accuracy is a must. Players should also be comfortable with all the weapons in the game as well as with their recoil patterns. The training area in BGMI is a solid place where players can practice aim, the layout of their controls, and sensitivity settings.

3) Game sense

In a title like BGMI, a good game sense is very crucial. It helps players in winning close encounters and in locating the nearby enemies. You should have a sound knowledge of the maps and player positioning. Good game sense develops over time and with experience. Players are advised to play as many matches as possible to better comprehend the situation and develop tactics.

4) Weapon expertise

It goes without saying that mastering all the weapons is the key to building a great F/D ratio. Players should be proficient with guns in BGMI and have an understanding of weapon combinations. This can help them in getting a higher number of kills in a match.

The most recommended weapon combinations are M416 and AKM, and M416 and DP-28. Players can also mix and match to see what works best for them. Furthermore, utilities like Molotov cocktails and grenades are also necessary and should be used if and when required.

5) Stick with your squad

Lastly, to achieve a high F/D ratio, players must stick with their squad in BGMI. Random players don't share the same synergy as a predefined team does. In most situations, random teammates do not land together and play with their mics off. This can lead to players being alone, which increases their chances of dying early.

