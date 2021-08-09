BGMI total downloads, 50M milestone rewards, and iOS release date hints explained

BGMI is one of the most popular mobile battle royales in the country. The game is exclusive to the Indian subcontinent and has been well regarded among players and fans.

BGMI was initially launched via Early Access, and the full version was released in July. In slightly over a month, the game has broken all records. Krafton is now planning something big for BGMI players, as the game is about to reach a monumental milestone.

The developers recently announced a unique event called the “50M Downloads Rewards Event.” The event is a way to glorify 50 million downloads and partake in the achievement of BGMI.

BGMI: Total downloads and 50M milestone rewards

BGMI made its debut on the Google Play Store in July this year and has been the talk of the town. Players appreciated the game, and the developers have also listened to the community.

Presently, the game has not crossed the 50 million downloads milestone, and Krafton has set up some milestones and rewards. When BGMI meets a specific achievement, players will be rewarded with unique gifts. Take a look at the rewards below:

48M downloads : Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3

: Supply Coupon Crate Scrap X3 49M downloads : Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3

: Classic Coupon Crate Scrap X3 50M downloads: Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set X1

You will be able to redeem these rewards in the BGMI event section. The rewards will be unlocked automatically as each milestone is realized. Players can monitor the event section daily to observe if any rewards are made available. Furthermore, the developers have stated that players will be able to redeem the 50 million downloads reward for one month.

As for the total number of downloads, the developers have shared information about this as well. In one of their most recent Instagram posts, Krafton confirmed that BGMI had already crossed the 46 million or 4.6 crore mark. Players can check out the post below.

BGMI iOS version release date: Everything we know so far

BGMI has certainly broken all records while only being available for Android devices. The BGMI iOS version is still nowhere to be seen, although the developers have started to drop some hints.

Earlier, a patch note for the BGMI 1.5 update included a bug related to an iPad device. While Krafton quickly took it down, this was enough evidence for players to establish that the BGMI iOS version is on the cards.

Quite recently, the developers again teased the BGMI iOS version via an Instagram post.

The post comprises a photo that combines a question mark and an apple. The text following the picture declares the following:

"We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know. Stay tuned for more!"

This can be a subtle hint towards the deleted patch note or regarding a previous post in which Krafton expressed gratitude for the colossal support and advertised the rewards for 50 million installations.

Last line of the post by BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The last line of the post describes that all Indian players will earn rewards with an apple emote. The post further fueled speculation and confirmed that the BGMI iOS version might be lurking just around the corner.

