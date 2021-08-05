BGMI is one of the most downloaded and played mobile battle royale games. The title has been very successful partially due to its ability to run on low-end devices.

BGMI players continually strive to enhance their gameplay style and learn new techniques. Sensitivity settings and button layout play an imperative role in getting kills and winning matches. In BGMI, players can even test these settings in the training area. This will help them tweak and make changes to their current sensitivity settings and button layout as and how they prefer.

This article will take a look at the best BGMI sensitivity and layout settings for low-end Android devices.

A guide to BGMI sensitivity for low-end Android devices

1) Camera Sensitivity

The camera sensitivity settings help players in controlling the camera movement in BGMI. Adjusting these settings can help players in getting the camera movement right and according to their gameplay style.

Here are some camera sensitivity settings that can be advantageous in BGMI for low-end Android devices:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

2) ADS Sensitivity

ADS sensitivity in BGMI for low-end Android devices

The ADS sensitivity settings help BGMI players develop their aim. They help minimize the vertical recoil of a weapon to some extent.

Here are the best ADS sensitivity settings in BGMI for low-end Android devices:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

3) Gyroscope Sensitivity

Gyroscope sensitivity settings in BGMI

It is an essential setting in BGMI that tracks the device's movement. It controls the weapon's recoil by adjusting the camera with rotation. Furthermore, it helps players to change the in-game camera movement by tipping the device.

Here are the best gyroscope settings that can be useful in BGMI for low-end Android devices:

No Scope: 152%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 152%

2x Scope: 135-140%

3x Scope: 130-135%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 114-120%

6x Scope: 95-105%

8x Scope: 73-80%

Best layout settings in BGMI low-end Android devices

In BGMI, the most effective and popular layout settings are the three-finger and four-finger claw layouts. This helps players with faster movement and also the ability to jump and shoot.

Players can use the below layout in BGMI.

Controls for 4 finger claw in BGMI

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

Edited by Shaheen Banu