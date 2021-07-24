BGMI releases July 24 patch notes for iOS devices, removes it shortly after

It looks like the BGMI iOS version could be just around the corner. Pretty recently, Krafton, the developer behind the enormously successful Battle Royale, released July 24th patch notes.

BGMI has already received a new 1.5 update which brings numerous fresh additions and features to the game. However, the update had some bugs and issues that needed fixing.

Krafton took to its official website to inform players about the new patch which will be releasing on the 24th of July. However, it seems like the developers might have hinted about the BGMI iOS version in the works as well.

BGMI iOS version hints spotted in July 24 patch notes

Just a few hours ago, Krafton addressed some issues and bugs that are prevailing in the latest BGMI 1.5 update. The developers released a patch note that outlined all the bugs and issues in the game.

Krafton quickly removed the statement. Why? Well, because the patch note contained a bug that was related to an iPad device. Here is a screenshot outlining the same.

A now deleted post highlighting an iOS version of BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

As can be seen from the picture above, the bug highlights that the game kept shutting down while accessing the season menu "on some iPad devices." The developers quickly took down the post and updated it with a new one. Interested players can read the new patch notes by visiting this link.

This might foreshadow that the BGMI iOS version might be in development. Krafton might also be testing the game on iPad devices to make sure the game works and performs well. It is quite possible that the BGMI iOS version could be launched as early as next month.

Although, nothing has yet been confirmed by the developers. So players frantically waiting for the game could have to wait a little longer. Several streamers and well-known BGMI players have been hinting at the BGMI iOS version launch for quite some time now.

However, as of now, no news regarding the same has been validated by the developers. The Android version of the game has already been released and has even received an update.

