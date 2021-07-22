5 best guns in BGMI for Solo vs Squad fights after MG3's addition

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) saw the arrival of a new update and a ton of new features as well. The BGMI 1.5 update gave players a new ranking system, new weapons, new modes, and other changes.

A new LMG named the MG3 made its way into BGMI and is an airdrop weapon that uses 7.62mm ammo. Players who love to jump into solo vs squad matches have another weapon at their disposal. This article will discuss the five best guns in BGMI for Solo vs Squad fights after MG3's addition.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 guns in BGMI for Solo vs Squad fights

1) MG3

The first on this list is the newest entrant to BGMI, the MG3. It is an airdrop exclusive weapon and has a large ammunition capacity (it can carry up to 75 bullets per round). This will make it a great weapon for solo vs squad fights in BGMI, as players won't have to worry about ammo.

In terms of damage, the MG3 comes with a base damage of 40 that is quite competent. The rate of fire is also satisfactory and will prove beneficial during fights.

2) AKM

This list cannot be complete without talking about the all-weather and beloved AKM. It is one of the strongest weapons in BGMI and can wreak havoc on enemies with ease.

The assault rifle possesses an effective damage of 49 and has a satisfactory fire rate of 68. Players can easily gun down squads, but they will need to master the recoil pattern of this gun. Gamers can use various attachments to control the recoil as well.

3) M416

Another great and widely popular weapon in BGMI is the M416. The weapon has been greatly appreciated for its stability and high rate of fire. Players can rely on this weapon for solo vs squad engagements as the gun excels in close to mid-range scenarios. They can further enhance the performance of M416 by using attachments such as Extended Quickdraw or a Compensator.

4) UZI

Players who love rushing into squads and buildings will love the Micro UZI. It holds a great rate of fire and can attack enemies in close-range combat circumstances. The gun can empty 21 bullets in just one second. The UZI also has great stability and faster reload speeds. Where the gun lacks is on the scope side of things.

5) DP-28

Last but not least, DP-28 is another suitable weapon for players looking to win solo vs squad fights in BGMI. It performs excellently during mid-range scenarios as well as is moderately stable. The DP-28 lets players take advantage of the shot by shot firing to knock down distant enemies with expertise.

