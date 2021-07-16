Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) recently announced the massive BGMI 1.5 update which brought along new map changes and weapon additions.

It goes without saying that weapons have always played a major role in the game. These can be obtained either by looting or from airdrops. These airdrops contain a rare, unique weapon that in the right hands can turn the game around. In this article players will learn about the 5 best airdrop guns in BGMI after the addition of MG3.

5 most dependable airdrop guns in BGMI

1) MG3

MG3, the latest addition to BGMI is an LMG that can only be obtained via airdrops. The gun comes with a large ammunition capacity (it holds up to 75 bullets per round), and players can select between different modes of fire. MG3 possesses an average base damage of 40 which is satisfactory, especially coming from an LMG. It also has a more favorable rate of fire so players will be able to quickly melt down enemies.

2) AWM

AWM is the best sniper rifle in BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

AWM has been ruling the BGMI arena for a long while now. This airdrop-exclusive Sniper Rifle can knock out enemies with just one shot. AWM is a great weapon and can be used by both veterans and beginners alike.

However, it might not be practical during close-range engagements due to its hit flinch recovery.

3) Mk14

Mk14 is a DMR that can be a killing machine if used the right way. The gun has high recoil, so newcomers might want to avoid it. However, the recoil pattern is something that can be learned and mastered as well. The gun has an excellent damage rating and players can equip an 8x scope to it. The gun excels in mid to long-range combat situations.

4) Groza

Groza might be the best airdrop weapon (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Currently, Groza is the most destructive Assault Rifle in BGMI. This weapon comes with an insanely high rate of fire and the best damage numbers when compared with other ARs. However, players will need to master the recoil of the gun and this can take some getting used to.

5) AUG A3

The AUG A3 is the most stable weapon (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Lastly, the AUG A3 can be another great airdrop weapon. It is one of the most stable guns in BGMI and is easy to control. The AUG A3 also has a respectable rate of fire and damage. It can be equipped with different scopes and this will help players in mid-range combat as well.

Edited by Siddharth Satish