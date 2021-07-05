How to improve Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay and get better at the battle royale

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the newly launched battle royale released this month. The game was first made available to Indian players as a beta version last month.

BGMI is a fast-paced shooting battle royale, and players need to be at the best of their game to win matches continually and perform better. It requires regular practice and grinding to develop techniques.

This article will focus on how players can improve their BGMI gameplay and get better.

Tips to improve BGMI gameplay

Movements

In a game like BGMI, movement plays a significant role. Players can get better at this by roaming around the training room map area for a few days using jump, crouch, and prone in the training room, move-in houses, jump through windows, jump across walls, etc. All of this will help players improve their gameplay.

Players should focus on movements (Image via Twitter)

Sensitivity

Since every mobile device has unique calibrations of sensitivity, it can differ from player to player. The best advice is that players should practice war mode with suitable sensitivity settings. It will help them get accustomed to their right sensitivity while also allowing them to tweak it.

Also read: 5 worst guns in BGMI for long-ranged fights

Weapon combinations

BGMI features a variety of weapons that players can choose from. Every weapon is slightly different from others. So players must stick to whatever weapon they are comfortable with. This is beneficial as players will know the recoil of the gun as well as everything about the weapon. It also helps develop muscle memory.

Reflexes and reaction time

In BGMI, players need to be quick and agile. They should avoid giving opponents any opportunity to aim and instantly respond to the enemy's attacks. Players should also practice TDMs to improve their reflexes and practice regularly.

Reaction time is important in BGMI (Image via Gadgets To Use)

Developing strategies

Players need to develop strategies while taking on fights or rushing into enemies in BGMI. Planning out moves and altering them if and when the situation demands is significant. It will help players to have an edge over their opponent in the match while also improving their gameplay.

Players should develop strategies in BGMI (Image via DADUS The Show YouTube)

Aiming

Lastly, aiming plays a vital role in BGMI. Players must have precise aim and always aim for the enemy's head. Headshots deal critical damage and will enable players to get kills easily and quickly. Players should also practice using gyroscopes for better aiming controls.

Also read: Top 5 tips to win hot-drop fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Edited by Shaheen Banu