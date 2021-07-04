5 worst guns in BGMI for long-ranged fights

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), like any other battle royale, is heavily dependent on guns. The game has a myriad of weapon options for players to choose from.

BGMI is a game that requires players to not only survive but also plan out various strategies. With so many weapon options to choose from and each slightly different from others, it might get a little taxing to remember everything.

To make it a little easier for players, this article will focus on the five worst guns in BGMI for long-range fights. Players can avoid these guns if they love long-range combats.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Avoid these guns in BGMI

1) AKM

This gun is not the best weapon for players as it has a massive recoil when using it in full auto mode. The gun is hard to control and the rate of fire is also mediocre. However, the gun has good damage numbers.

AKM is not suitable for long-range(Image via hindifuture.com)

2) VSS

The gun is a DMR but uses low-caliber ammunition. The gun has a limited range and no scope can be fitted to the gun. Again, the damage is something players would not admire, making it undesirable for long-range.

3) Win94

Win94 might be the most inefficient weapon in BGMI. It comes in the sniper rifle category but does not have a weapon sight or optic attachment. In fact, the only attachment that players can use is the bullet loop.

This gun has a very low damage number when compared to other sniper rifles in BGMI. It cannot knock down enemies with one bullet that adds to its incompetence. The players might want to stay away from Win94.

Win94 might be the most inefficient weapon in BGMI (Image via Amino Apps)

4) M762

The M762 assault rifle in BGMI is another weapon that is not suitable for long-range fights. The gun has a lot of recoils when in full auto mode, which can be difficult to control for players, especially when players are trying to spray down enemies that are far away. However, the gun does well in close and mid-range combat scenarios.

M762 is another weapon players should avoid (Image via Sportskeeda)

5) M249

The weapon is only available via airdrop in BGMI. The gun has great ammo capacity and a rate of fire coupled with decent damage numbers. But it does not perform well in long-range combats. Players will have a hard time during ranged fights.

M249 in BGMI

