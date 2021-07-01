5 best loadouts for TDM mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) features several game modes where players can play other than the Battle Royale mode. One such game mode is Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode which provides players with a fast-paced experience.

TDM is ten minutes long, and two teams of four players each battle it out to come at the top. The mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India demands a good reflex, aim, and understanding of the gun to succeed in the battle.

This article will focus on the five best loadouts for TDM mode in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 loadouts in Battlegrounds Mobile India for TDM mode

1) Assault Rifle Loadout

TDM mode requires players to get up close and personal. In this mode of Battlegrounds Mobile India, AR Rifles are the favored weapons by players. AR rifles excel in close range due to their high damage numbers and fire rate.

There are numerous AR options for players to choose from in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Some of which players might consider having in their loadout are M416, SCAR-L, AKM, or Groza.

AR is a good weapon choice in TDM (Image via Sportskeeda)

2) SMG Loadout

Battlegrounds Mobile India players love SMGs due to their high rate of fire and impressive damage numbers. Just like an AR, these excel in close-quarter combat scenarios if operated correctly.

In BGMI, some of the best SMGs that players can have in their loadout are UZI, UMP45, PP-19 Bizon, and Vector.

3) Sniper Rifle Loadout

TDM is a great place to brush up on sniping skills and get those sweet kills. Players love getting long-range kills in Battlegrounds Mobile India, and a fast-paced game mode like TDM is a great place to show off sniping talents.

Players can equip Kar-98 or M24 as the primary weapon as these offer one shot, one kill facility.

4) DMR Loadout

DMR is a good weapon of choice when it comes to long and medium-range combats. However, it gets tricky to use DMR in close combat fights due to its slow rate of fire.

If players are looking for a good DMR loadout, they can go with SKS, Mini-14, SLR, or QBU.

DMR is good for long and medium-range (Image via BGMI)

5) LMG Loadout

Light machine guns or LMGs are an excellent class of weapons with high ammo capacity and decent damage. However, players need to be cautious when using them as their stability is not good when compared to ARs or SMGs.

In Battlegrounds Mobile India, there are only two weapons in this class, the DP-28 and the M249. Both of these weapons can be used in TDMs by players.

