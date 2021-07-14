Krafton responds to controls and graphics issues in BGMI 1.5 version update

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been at the center of all the buzz ever since the final version was launched earlier this month. Yesterday, BGMI received its first patch update, and Krafton introduced several new features and weapons to the game.

This was a major update that brought with it season improvements as well as new vehicles, modes and other needed improvements. Players will witness gravity-free motorcycles, throwing healing consumables and new weapons as well.

But, it seems like the new BGMI update has run into some issues. Krafton took to their official websites to let BGMI players know of the same.

BGMI: Krafton responds to issues in new version update

The BGMI 1.5 July update has brought along new content as well as new issues. Krafton was quick to acknowledge the issues faced by the players. BGMI players can read the blog post by clicking this link.

BGMI blog post by Krafton

As per the developers, in the new BGMI 1.5 update, there is no option available for Super Smooth graphics. Players are also unable to adjust the Sprint button in the settings. There have also been cases where BGMI players cannot continue to ongoing events through Mini Ray TV. Apart from this, Krafton has also stated that players who are facing additional issues can connect with their Customer Service in-game.

This is nothing new, and there have been multiple cases where a new patch, or an update, has been riddled with bugs. Players who are facing issues should report it to the developers as it will help them quickly patch it. The good thing is that Krafton has assured players that they will be working on it and will update the players if more bugs and issues are found in the future.

The BGMI 1.5 is a comprehensive update that brings significant overhauls to the game. It is one of the first updates to the game since BGMI's final build was launched. Players can expect more such patches and updates in the coming days as Krafton brings new content, weapons and changes to BGMI.

