BGMI vs Free Fire: Which game has better battle royale mode?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Free Fire are both immensely popular mobile battle royales. Recently, the newly released BGMI has been gaining a lot of attention from Indian gamers.

Free Fire has been around for a while now, and the game has a rich global player base. Both BGMI and Free Fire offer players various game modes. But since both are known for their battle royale mode, it will be interesting to see which one has the upper hand here.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Comparing the battle royale modes of BGMI and Free Fire

Both BGMI and Fire Fire have the same elements that players have now come to expect of a battle royale game, such as jumping out of the aircraft on an island and killing every person in the game to become the last person standing. The major difference is how Free Fire and BGMI approach the gameplay factor.

While BGMI focuses on making the game feel more realistic and true to life for players, Free Fire, on the other hand, tackles it differently. In Free Fire, players can pet animals and take advantage of this during the game. In BGMI, there are 100 players in one lobby, while Free Fire only has 50. This makes the latter a much more fast-paced game.

In terms of graphics, BGMI comes with high-quality textures and a Ultra-High Definition (UHD) experience. This means that players will get better immersion, as well as the game world will be more detailed. BGMI also provides frame rates of up to 90 FPS on high-end devices, so the game will be smoother overall.

Free Fire is a game that focuses on providing an optimized experience on low-end devices, and it does a pretty good job at it. The game runs smoothly enough and supports 60 FPS gaming and Ultra HD graphical support if played in maximum settings.

All in all, both BGMI and Free Fire are amazing battle royales, but BGMI takes the win here. It offers better maps, and the gameplay is also realistic, but that does not mean Free Fire is bad in any way. The game is developed for low-end devices, and it works perfectly.

