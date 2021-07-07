BGMI drops cryptic hint about upcoming Esports tournament in its latest teaser

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is showing no plans of slowing down. It has been just a week since the final build of BGMI was released, and developers have started revealing more about their vision for the game.

Yesterday, the developers announced a new Streamers Battle tournament. 24 hours later, Krafton dropped another surprise for Indian gamers and BGMI enthusiasts by announcing an open Esports tournament for Indian players.

This open BGMI Esports tournament will be the first of its kind

Krafton released a new teaser hinting at a brand-new open Esports tournament likely to take place in the coming weeks. Check out the official announcement video below:

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India Streamers Battle tournament official launch trailer and details revealed

Developers seem to have big plans for the Esports scene in India. They are inviting all players to team up and take part in this tournament. However, the details are pending.

Krafton has also launched a new website for the BGMI Esports tournament. Players should follow updates on the site to learn more about upcoming plans. Visit the website by clicking this link.

Krafton will be issuing details about how players can participate and will likely share other relevant information about the tournament. As for now, players should start brushing up on their skills in BGMI.

With this announcement, Krafton is delivering on its commitment to promote the Esports culture in India. Before BGMI's release, developers shared a roadmap for players and elaborated on their plans regarding regional Esports.

The tournament will also be a good opportunity for budding gamers who want to become pros. Players should follow the social media handles of the game to stay updated with the latest.

Also read: BGMI and PUBG Mobile redeem code generators are fake, and using them can lead to account loss or ban

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Srijan Sen