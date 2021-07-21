Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) enables players to customize their characters uniquely with the help of skins, cosmetics, and clothing. These customizations make the player stand out from the rest and add a unique personality.

That is not all. In BGMI, players can also gift their friends or teammates in-game items. It is a great way to share and enjoy the game, and the players also get synergy for gifting items to others. This article will serve as a guide on how to gift items to friends using UC in BGMI.

BGMI: Gifting items to friends using UC

BGMI has a unique way of assessing the association between two players. This is known as a "synergy system," where players who play many games with each other and are active a lot will have a higher synergy. Another easy way to increase this synergy is by frequently gifting items to your friends and teammates.

In BGMI, players can very easily gift items to friends using UC. Here are the steps that players need to follow:

Step 1: First, players need to click on the friend's avatar on their friend list to whom they want to send the gift.

Players can select whom they want to gift

Step 2: Then, click on the Send a Gift button.

Step 3: Players will be presented with two options. They can either select the Gift for Spaces option or Gifts in the Shop option.

Players can choose from two options

Step 4: After this, players can select the item they desire to send to their friends.

Step 5: Finally, players need to pay via UC to buy the item from the shop and send it.

Some things to keep in mind

Before jumping into BGMI and starting a gifting spree, there are some things that players should know. Players cannot gift Clothes or Items that were previously present in their Inventory. They need to select the items from the shop or the spaces menu.

Players can only send a limited amount of gifts at once. However, they can redo the process again and send items multiple times. There are different categories and types of gifts that players can choose from in BGMI. The game does not allow players to choose items that are not mentioned in the list.

