5 best gun loadouts in BGMI to win close range fights

BGMI is a game that has made quite a name for itself. The game features a variety of weapons from which players can choose. Battlegrounds Mobile India has also seen a new update that brought new weapons and other changes to the game.

In BGMI, players can engage in either close, mid, or long-range combat. Weapon loadouts play a crucial role in winning these kinds of engagements. Hence, they need to be comfortable with the guns they use and easily defeat enemies to get that Chicken Dinner.

Best gun loadouts in BGMI for close-range combats

1) UZI and AKM

Players looking to slay opponents in BGMI will surely fancy this loadout. The Micro UZI is the most robust sub-machine gun in the game for players who want to rush a building and love to get up close and personal. With a base damage of 26, this weapon holds the highest rate of fire amongst all other weapons in the title.

The AKM, on the other hand, is another strong AR that comes with a base damage of 47. It has a bullet velocity of 715 meters per second, so the gun has players covered in close-range encounters. They can also use attachments to improve the weapon's performance further.

2) Groza and M416

The Groza is an airdrop weapon in BGMI. This assault rifle possesses base damage of 47 and a damage per second of up to 600 (the highest when compared against other assault rifles). All of this makes it a great weapon of choice for close-range encounters.

The M416, another assault rifle, is an excellent gun for close and mid-range combat situations. It has good accuracy and damage, and players can use attachments such as Extended Quickdraw or a Compensator for better results.

3) S12K and SCAR-L

If used correctly, shotguns are beasts when it comes to close-range fights. The S12K is a semi-auto shotgun with moderately low damage of 22.

The gun excels in ammo capacity. Players can use an Extended Mag that will present them with eight shots. If used accurately, it can effortlessly damage a Level 3 armor in 2-3 bullets.

Gamers who want to customize their weapons might want to go for the SCAR-L. The gun can be outfitted with a range of weapon attachments. It is very stable even in full auto mode and can be a dependable option for close-range fights in BGMI.

4) M249 and Mk14

Next up, players can choose the lethal M249 to slaughter close-range enemies in BGMI. Thanks to a recent update, they can attach an extended magazine and increase their bullet capacity to 150.

It is the best weapon for close-range fights, and only the Mk14 tops it. The bullets are shot in remarkably low vertical and horizontal recoil.

Meanwhile, the Mk14 can be called the lord of close-range weapons in BGMI. Like the Groza, it is an airdrop-only weapon. It has an auto-firing mode and a single tap mode, and users can even attach a scope to it.

5) Beryl M762 and UZI

The M762 is an excellent weapon in BGMI for players who can handle its recoil. The gun has adequate damage numbers and fire rate. They can attach foregrips to reduce the recoil of the weapon further. The Laser sight can be a suitable attachment for close-range encounters.

The UZI will allow gamers to knock down enemies quickly. It has an easy-to-control recoil and offers players great mobility. The rate of fire is also impressive on this gun.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

