BGMI reveals Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer featuring Jonathan, Kronten, and Dynamo

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been gaining a lot of traction ever since it was first announced. The game was initially launched as a beta version via Early Access to players and was released as a final build earlier this month.

The developers also announced "The Launch Party," a two-day event to celebrate the launch of BGMI. The tournament started on 8 July 2021 and ended on 9 July 2021. It was a massive hit and saw a tremendous response from gamers.

Today, the developers behind the successful game have released a new video on their official YouTube channel.

BGMI: A new Battlegrounds Mobile India trailer has been released

Krafton is treating BGMI players to another brand new trailer. The trailer has been released to promote the game and capture the attention of mobile gamers. Interested readers can check out the video below:

As seen in the new trailer, the developers have brought together some of the most prominent names in the mobile gaming scene. The video features Jonathan, Kronten, and Dynamo. Other than that, players can see Arshad Varsi in the mix as well. All of these stars speak about the features and characteristics of the game. Players also get rewards when they download and sign up for the game.

For the uninformed, BGMI will be offering players the following rewards:

After login: 1 supply box coupon

Reaching 1 million downloads: 2 Supply Crate coupons

Crossing 5 million downloads: 1 Classic Cash Coupon

Reaching ten million downloads: Constable Set

All of these rewards will be made directly available to all BGMI players in the game. While the game is already available for Android devices, there is still no official word from Krafton regarding the iOS release of the game.

Some prominent streamers have been hinting about the iOS version release of BGMI. Kroten, in his most recent stream, said that players can expect the BGMI iOS version to launch in a day or two. Players can check out his stream below:

Earlier, Maxtern had also hinted about the iOS version release of the game via a tweet. Considering that the BGMI 1.5 update has been made available to Android users and the new season is about to start, iOS users might be in for a surprise.

iOS me kuchh dhamaka hone wala h🔥 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) July 5, 2021

