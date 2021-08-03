How to get Golden Eagle S12K skin and Desert Prince outfit in BGMI

There is an ongoing event in BGMI that offers players the Golden Eagle S12K skin and the Desert Prince outfit. The event in question is the Advanced Supplies Event, where they can get gun skins and cosmetics in exchange for Supply Badges.

To obtain the Golden Eagle S12K skin and the Desert Prince outfit, users will need to shell out 90 Supply Badges each. The event commenced on July 9th and will last till August 7th.

Steps to get the Golden Eagle S12K skin and Desert Prince outfit in BGMI

First, to acquire these Supply Badges, gamers need to visit the shop in BGMI and then click on the treasure section. Here, they will notice an Advanced Supplies crate, which they can buy for 20 UC.

As already mentioned, players will need 90 Supply Badges, which will cost 1800 UC, which can be a bit expensive. However, there is a route for them to get the Golden Eagle S12K skin and the Desert Prince outfit for free in BGMI.

Users need Silver Coins, which they can accumulate by dismantling some old or unused items in the inventory. They can then follow these steps to get the Golden Eagle S12K skin in BGMI:

Step 1: Boot up BGMI and visit the shop, from where players can head to the Redeem section.

Step 2: Here, users will notice the Golden Eagle S12K, which they can tap.

Players need to find the Golden Eagle S12K in the Redeem section (Image via Krafton)

Step 3: Gamers will be greeted with purchase options at the bottom of the screen, along with the number of Silver Coins required. There are three options:

Get the skin for merely seven days - 147 Silver Coins Get the skin for one month - 630 Silver Coins Get the skin permanently - 1260 Silver Coins

Purchase options (Image via Krafton)

They can select any of the options mentioned above and click on "Purchase." Users can either pay with Silver Fragments or AG.

Players can also get the Desert Prince outfit by following the above method. However, the prices in the Redeem section will differ from that of the Golden Eagle S12K.

Prices for the Desert Prince outfit (Image via Krafton)

Here are the prices for the Desert Prince outfit:

Get the skin for merely seven days - 196 Silver Coins Get the skin for one month - 840 Silver Coins Get the skin permanently - 1680 Silver Coins

