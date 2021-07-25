Keeping or having stylish names in BGMI is not a new thing. BGMI has a rich character or avatar customization feature. Players can not only have unique, stylish names but also make the avatar look different.

The in-game name of IGN is a great way for players to distinguish themselves from the crowd. Usually, BGMI players get inspired by streamers or other professional players when it comes to stylish names. While some players like to have simple yet elegant names, some go for outlandish names that truly set them apart from others in BGMI.

This article will answer how to set stylish names in BGMI with unique fonts and characters.

Stylish names in BGMI: How to set them up and other things to know about

BGMI requires a Rename Card to change the in-game name. The Rename Card can be bought from the in-game store for 180 UC, or sometimes the game is offered to players for free via crates.

Players can even obtain a free Rename Card through Level 10 of the Progress mission. In BGMI, players can have more than one of these cards in their inventory but can only use one at a time. To change their in-game names, players can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: First, players will need to open their inventory and locate the Rename Card in BGMI.

Step 2: After this, tap on the card icon to use.

Step 3: After tapping the icon, players need to enter their desired stylish name to keep in BGMI.

Step 4: Lastly, after typing the name, click confirm, and the game will refresh the new name.

There are multiple websites that players can use to generate stylish names with unique fonts and characters in BGMI. Here are the three famous and influential ones.

1) Nickfinder

2) Lingojam

3) Fortnite. freefire-name

Players can visit the above websites and type in a stylish name they want to keep or select from the website's archives. These websites have many names, so that it won't be a herculean task for players looking for a suitable name.

