In a very brief period, BGMI has managed to become the most popular mobile battle royale game. Aside from the conventional battle royale mode, players can choose various other game modes.

One such game mode is Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode. It is a trimmed-down version and aims to provide a fast-paced experience. TDM is ten minutes long, and two teams, each having four players, battle it out to be the last one standing.

The mode in BGMI necessitates good reflex, aim, understanding of the weapon and other things to succeed in the battle.

This article will list down the top 5 tips to win TDM matches easily in BGMI.

Tips to win TDM matches in BGMI

1) Weapon of choice

In a shooting game like BGMI, weapons can help you turn the tide of a match. Since TDM is all about killing and having precise aim, determining the right weapon is all the more necessary. Having a solid close-range weapon like the S12K or the AKM will surely prove to be advantageous. If you are good with sniping, then picking from one of the sniper rifles in BGMI should be the way to go.

2) Stay in Cover

Since the TDM map is small, this makes staying in the cover all the more necessary. Players should keep their positions concealed from their enemies and reposition themselves after getting a kill or two. This will make you stay one step ahead of the enemy, and if the enemy player checks your old site, you might be able to kill him instantly from your new position.

3) Staying with the team

In TDM, all four members of the team should play together while attacking the enemies. If you are playing alone, focus on acquiring as many kills as possible. Moreover, communicating with teammates and sharing vital information makes a huge difference in BGMI. Players should try to make calls if and when required.

4) Don't proceed inside the opponent's spawn area

Players should not go into the opposition's spawn location (Image via: Reddit)

Each player has a five-second invincibility protection as soon as they spawn in TDM matches. Therefore, your bullets won't harm them but the opponent can gun you down easily. Thus, it is advised that players should not wander inside the opponent's spawn area in BGMI and try to stay in cover.

5) Rotation is the key

In TDM matches, players must keep changing their location and not remain motionless in a single position. Staying in only one spot and not moving will make you an easy target, and the opposing team can devise plans to kill you. Players should keep switching their positions and try to be one step ahead in every situation.

Note: This article is based on the author's views.

