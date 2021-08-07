Is there an official release date for BGMI on iOS yet? All you need to know

When is the BGMI iOS version coming out? This question has been looming ever since the game was released in July 2021. While players and fans on the Android side of things have been enjoying the game, there has been no solid confirmation about the BGMI iOS version.

Krafton has also been very tight-lipped and has not shared a lot of details concerning the BGMI iOS version release. However, today the developers dropped a hint that might shed some light on the much-awaited BGMI iOS version.

When is the BGMI iOS version releasing?

While Krafton has been pretty hushed about the BGMI iOS version, there have been clues that the developers are working on the BGMI iOS version.

Not a long time ago, Krafton came up with a patch note that outlined all the bugs and issues following the BGMI 1.5 update. But they quickly took it down as it contained a bug related to an iPad device. However, players were prompt in taking screenshots of the now-deleted patch note. You can view the screenshot below.

A now deleted post highlighting an iOS version of BGMI (Image via Krafton)

As can be discerned from the screenshot above, it looks like the BGMI iOS version has been in the works for quite some time now. To top it all off, Krafton today shared a post on its Instagram which further confirms this theory. Check out the post below.

The post contains a photo that includes a question mark and an apple. The text accompanying the picture asserts the following:

"We thought you missed it earlier. So, just wanted to let you know. Stay tuned for more!"

There are two possible things that the BGMI developers might be hinting towards. First, the now-deleted patch note or the developers might be talking about the previous post in which they expressed thankfulness for the tremendous support and announced the rewards for 50 million installations.

The last line of the post by BGMI (Image via Krafton)

As can be seen, the last line of the post outlines that all Indian players will receive rewards. This led to a lot of speculation among players and fans about the BGMI iOS version.

Only time will tell when Krafton will release BGMI for iOS devices.

Edited by Gautham Balaji