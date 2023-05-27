Will BGMI 2.6 APK be released?

BGMI's relaunch date is finally out, and fans can now expect the game to be playable on May 29, 2023. Android players can already preload it, as it was published again on Google Play Store a few days ago. The new update is now available, and fans can access the game's Play Store page through the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The latest version, which Krafton made available in the Play Store, is 2.5, and fans can update the game with a download size of 380 MB from Google's e-store. However, many readers are still curious whether Krafton will release the 2.6 version APK, like PUBG Mobile, on the Play Store. While the answer is yes, the release date is unspecified.

It is also not confirmed whether Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.6 APK will release separately on the official website (like the previous updates before the ban).

BGMI 2.6 will release, but Krafton has not made any specific announcement

Currently Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.5 patch is available in Play Store (Image via Google)

Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.5 is now available in the Google Play Store, which implies that Krafton will once again push the chronological updates for BGMI akin to PUBG Mobile.

This will likely be similar to what the developers used to do before the July 2022 ban. Therefore, fans will see the launch of the 2.6 version, which is chronologically the next Battlegrounds Mobile India update.

However, Krafton has not announced the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India 2.6, which might also be released on May 29 or any other future date. Fans will have to wait for the developers to officially confirm the release date for the 2.6 patch (for Google Play and the official website link).

Interestingly, 2.6 APK is already available on PUBG Mobile after being released in May 2023.

At the time of writing, Battlegrounds Mobile India (2.5 version) servers are scheduled to open on May 29 for Android and iOS players. Initially, the content might not be synchronized with PUBG Mobile (global), while BGMI will also be on a three-month trial unban. Still, fans can expect developers to retain most similarities between the BR titles.

Players can install the game in advance from Play Store before the servers become available (Image via Google)

As stated on Google Play Store, fans will get to see the following key features in BGMI after the game servers open on May 29:

New event(s) featuring four free and permanent premium outfits

New 1x1 Nusa map (as seen in PUBG Mobile) and its exclusive features like Tactical Crossbow, NS2000 Shotgun, Quad vehicle, and more

New Cycle Season, after more than ten months (first since July 2022)

Stygian Liege X-Suit

Super Recall feature

Zip lines

There will be plenty of other content, which players might see in Battlegrounds Mobile India after the relaunch. Players will only need to keep their BGMI apps up-to-date. If they have installed the game, their data will not be lost, as Krafton promised.

Poll : 0 votes