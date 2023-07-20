How to choose the best BGMI landing spot from the flight path

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a famous mobile battle royale title in which players compete for survival. Choosing the best landing place from the flight path is an important component of the game. The flight route controls the plane's trajectory as it crosses the map, and making sensible decisions during this phase is critical for a strong start.

This article looks at numerous criteria and tactics to assist you in choosing the optimal BGMI landing place and maximize your chances of success.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to choose the best landing location from the flight path in BGMI

In BGMI, the flight path is random and changes with each match. It travels the entire area from various angles, giving players a variety of landing sites to choose from.

Distance from the flight path: Ideally, you should select a place that is not too far away from the flight path. Being closer allows you to arrive at your destination faster and obtain loot before other players. Avoid landing immediately beneath the flight route, as these sites are often crowded and dangerous.

High loot density: Look for regions with a high loot density, such as significant towns or cities. These sites provide a wide range of loot, including guns, armor, and medical supplies. Prioritize landing in such regions to sufficiently equip yourself for future confrontations.

Safe landing areas: Pick locations that are relatively remote or have structures that can serve as cover. Avoid landing in wide fields or in areas where you will be vulnerable to hostile fire. Take into account your surroundings and potential escape routes.

Avoiding crowded areas: While high loot-density locations are appealing, they are also likely to draw a large number of people in BGMI. Depending on your skill level, you can choose to land in densely populated locations for early-game kills or in less densely populated places to survive longer.

Geographical advantage: Certain sites, such as elevated positions or strategic choke spots, provide stronger geographical benefits. Landing at such locations can provide you with a tactical advantage during the early and late game phases.

Popular landing spots in BGMI

While the randomness of the flight path and circle makes each match unique, some areas are commonly regarded as favorable landing spots due to their loot density and strategic advantages in BGMI:

Pochinki (Erangel): A major town with rich loot, Pochinki is a popular drop destination, although its central location makes rotations easy.

School (Erangel): This is a popular hot drop area on the Erangel map, with decent loot and a high level of activity.

Bootcamp (Sanhok): Players should be prepared for a chaotic and hard early game in Bootcamp.

Military Base (Erangel): The Military Base has exceptional loot and is appropriate for players who can handle hard early-game conflicts.

Mylta Power (Erangel): A great loot location with fewer players than major towns.