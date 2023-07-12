5 best BGMI landing spots for loot in Erangel

Choosing an appropriate location to land on the Erangel map in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) can significantly impact your gameplay. The Erangel map offers several landing spots with unique benefits and loot potential. Finding the proper landing location is critical to a good start on this map, whether you choose a high-risk, high-reward strategy or a more strategic play style. You can improve your chances of acquiring valuable items and getting an early advantage over your opponents by carefully selecting where to land in this battle royale game.

In this article, the writer will discuss the significance of selecting the best landing place in BGMI, considering elements such as loot availability, tactical considerations, and potential threats.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Georgopol and 4 other best landing spots on Erangel in BGMI

1) Novorepnoye

Novorepnoye, located on Erangel's southern coast, is a popular-known landing location with a high loot potential in BGMI. Novo has several enormous warehouses and sea containers, making it excellent for those looking for rapid loot and action-packed gameplay. Weapons, attachments, and armor are frequently seen in warehouses.

However, the popularity of Novo has grown over time, making it a high-risk, high-reward region. You must be prepared to engage in violent bouts with opponents who recognize the game's potential.

2) Pochinki

Pochinki is a well-known and hotly contested landing site in Erangel. It is at the center of the map and has a mix of residential and commercial structures in the game. It offers a wide range of loot, like weapons, attachments, armor, and consumables in BGMI. Pochinki, being centrally located, gives easy access to other critical regions, making it a strategic choice for aggressive players.

However, because of its popularity, Pochinki frequently becomes a hot zone with fierce early-game battles. To survive, you must be prepared for close-quarters fighting and quick decision-making in the game.

3) Military Base

The Military Base on Erangel's southwestern coast is a popular landing location if you want high-tier loot in BGMI. It has a large selection of weapons, attachments, and armor, making it a popular choice if you wish to level up rapidly. The configuration of the Military Base includes numerous barracks, stores, and command buildings.

However, its distance from the map's center and expansive landscape make it difficult to approach and maneuver, especially in the game's early stages. You can consider landing here if you have the abilities and confidence to obtain significant loot in the face of potential combat.

4) Georgopool

Georgopol, located in the northern portion of Erangel, is a significant industrial region notable for its warehouses and shipping containers in BGMI. It has plenty of loot and can accommodate many teams. The treasure quality in Georgopol is generally strong, providing you with a solid basis for the rest of the game.

However, navigation and coordination are critical because of its vastness and intricate nature. The neighboring Georgopol bridge also serves as a chokepoint, increasing the likelihood of encountering attackers attempting to flee the region. Georgopol is a good starting point if you like a more strategic and deliberate play style in the game.

5) School and Apartments

The School and Apartments location is ideal for those that prefer early-game action and close-quarters combat in BGMI. This location in Erangel's central-eastern section is noted for its high-density loot and violent firefights. Weapons, attachments, and armor are available in the School building and neighboring apartments.

On the other hand, the School and Apartments area can quickly evolve into a chaotic battlefield due to its small size and popularity. You must be prepared to participate in swift and decisive battles, relying on your abilities and reflexes to win the game.

Poll : 0 votes