How to get more Chicken Dinners in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has evolved into a highly competitive game, with players vying for the coveted Chicken Dinner. If you want to increase your chances of winning, you must build effective plans that consider all facets of the game. These tactics will improve your skills and boost your chances of success, from landing location selection to effective loot management, map awareness, tactical gameplay, and teamwork.

This article will review crucial tactics and approaches for claiming more Chicken Dinners in BGMI.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

How to increase your odds of winning Chicken Dinners in BGMI

Selecting the right landing spot

Choosing the appropriate landing position is critical for a successful start in BGMI. Consider the following elements:

Examine the flight path and select a landing place near high-loot areas but distant from the plane's direct path.

To avoid being caught in the blue zone, prioritize landing near high vehicle density zones for speedy mobility.

Identify safe landing zones, such as buildings or locations with cover, to reduce early encounters and increase your chances of survival.

Land near structures to quickly gather loot and prepare for impending conflicts.

Efficient loot management

Managing your loot efficiently ensures you have the tools to succeed in BGMI. Consider the following approaches:

To survive encounters, prioritize necessary things like guns, armor, and medical supplies.

Customize your loadout based on whether you prefer close-quarters fighting or long-range engagements.

Increase the amount of space in your bag by removing unneeded items and prioritizing valuable ones.

Look out for supply drops, which frequently contain rare weapons and powerful equipment that might give you an advantage.

Map awareness and positioning

Understanding the map and effectively situating yourself is critical for survival in BGMI. Follow these guidelines:

Check the minimap frequently for information on the safe zone, red zones, and enemy markers. Adjust your movement as needed.

Detect close adversaries using sound cues and modify your positioning and approach accordingly.

Use high ground to acquire a better vantage point and observe the surroundings.

To reduce the possibility of being ambushed, avoid lingering in one position for too long.

Tactical gameplay

Adopting a tactical strategy will dramatically improve your chances of obtaining Chicken Dinners:

Prioritize survival above unnecessary activities. Engage only when essential and when you have the upper hand.

Use the game's communication mechanism to properly cooperate with your group.

During engagements, be aware of your surroundings and employ cover carefully.

To create distractions or cover your movements, use smoke grenades and flashbangs.

Keep an eye on the kill stream to learn about the number of players left and potential threats.

Teamwork and communication

In squad competitions, effective teamwork and communication are critical to winning in BGMI. Consider the following:

Create distinct responsibilities for each team member, such as an attack leader, support player, and sniper.

Use voice or text chat to communicate enemy positions, loot, and strategy with your teammates.

Combine strikes and flank adversaries to overpower them.

Revive downed teammates whenever possible while also ensuring their safety.

Using these tactics will increase your odds of landing Chicken Dinners. You can improve your chances of success in BGMI by practice and determination.

