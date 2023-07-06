5 guns to avoid in BGMI in July 2023

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) is a popular battle royale title that allows you to choose from a variety of weaponry. Gun choice is critical to success here. However, as the game progresses, certain weapons may become less effective or competitive in comparison to others. By understanding their limitations, you can make informed decisions and opt for more effective alternatives.

This article goes over five guns that, owing to their current state, players should avoid utilizing in BGMI.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

What are the five guns that you should avoid using in BGMI?

1) Winchester 94

The Winchester 94 lever-action rifle was formerly a popular choice in Miramar for players who wanted a single-shot weapon with heavy damage, but it lost its flavor due to several flaws. It lacks an attachment slot, limiting your ability to tailor the weapon to your preferred playstyle in BGMI. Furthermore, its bullet drop is substantial, making long-range confrontations difficult.

With other rifles like the Kar98k and M24 available, which offer superior versatility and performance, it is best to avoid using the Winchester 94 in the current meta.

2) Crossbow

The Crossbow is a one-of-a-kind weapon with stealth advantages due to its silent functioning. However, due to a variety of circumstances, it is often seen as an impractical choice.

For starters, the Crossbow's modest projectile speed makes it difficult to attack moving targets, especially at extended ranges. Secondly, the weapon is unadaptable and struggles in close-quarter combat scenarios where fast shooting and high mobility are critical. It also does not enable attachments, limiting your ability to improve its performance.

Given these constraints, you are better off using other ranged weapons, such as sniper rifles or assault rifles, which provide greater overall performance in BGMI.

3) Sawed-Off

The Sawed-Off shotgun was formerly a popular choice among BGMI players looking for a tiny weapon for close-quarter combat. However, due to its limited effective range and variable damage output, it became less practical. Although it can deal severe damage at close range, it can't compete with shotguns like the S686 and S12K, which have greater range and consistency.

Furthermore, the Sawed-Off's small magazine capacity and slow reload time put you at a distinct disadvantage during heated firefights.

4) VSS

The VSS is a one-of-a-kind sniper rifle that includes an inbuilt silencer. It can switch between single-shot and automated fire modes. However, due to specific limitations, the weapon became something to avoid in BGMI.

Firstly, the VSS' damage output is minimal in comparison to other sniper rifles like the AWM and Kar98k, making it less successful in one-shot kills. Secondly, its bullet velocity is noticeably reduced, resulting in bullet drop and travel time that can be difficult to correct during long-range confrontations. Thirdly, its limited magazine capacity and proprietary ammunition (9mm) might be disadvantageous in scenarios requiring sustained fire or when looting ammo from adversaries.

Given these considerations, you are better off choosing different sniper rifles with stronger damage, better bullet velocity, and greater ammunition flexibility in BGMI.

5) MK47 Mutant

The MK47 Mutant is a one-of-a-kind assault rifle that fires 7.62mm ammunition and has a two-round burst mode, distinguishing it from other BGMI assault rifles. However, due to a few severe limitations, it has become a gun to avoid.

For starters, the MK47 Mutant's burst mode reduces the fire rate, making it less effective in close-quarter combat, where the ability to spray bullets swiftly is critical. Burst mode also increases recoil, making sustained fire difficult to handle.

Secondly, as compared to other assault rifles like the M416 or AKM, the MK47 Mutant has a comparatively sluggish bullet velocity and considerable bullet drop, making long-range confrontations problematic. Furthermore, the weapon's lack of full-auto mode limits its versatility and efficacy in a variety of settings.

Due to these constraints, you are better off picking assault rifles that have a higher fire rate, better recoil control, and overall performance in the current meta in BGMI.

