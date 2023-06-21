5 worst guns to use in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular gaming titles developed by Krafton. It offers an action-packed battle royale experience and boasts a variety of options when it comes to weapons. You can choose from a wide spectrum of guns inspired by real-life weapons, including assault and sniper rifles.

However, with such a large armory, it may be tricky for you to choose the best guns to equip in the game. This article lists the five worst guns you should avoid in BGMI.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Win94 and 4 other worst guns in BGMI

1) FAMAS

The FAMAS has been introduced in primary maps like Erangel in the newer versions of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Players who want accurate mid-range and long-range aim are advised not to use this weapon, which also has lesser ammunition capacity compared to other guns in the title. You can only use attachments like a muzzle and magazine on it, which do not improve its overall efficiency.

The FAMAS uses 5.56mm ammunition. It has a moderate fire rate and damage per hit. The weapon is very demanding to use in mid-range combat with its challenging recoil and average rate of fire. You would be better served by options like the M416 and the Scar-L, which have better control and accuracy.

2) M249

The M249 is one of the worst weapons to use in BGMI due to its uncontrollable recoil pattern and decreased base damage. With the latest updates, the only remaining positive of the weapon is its massive ammunition capacity of 150 bullets.

Other than that, the M249 is of no use in the current meta, where guns like DBS and UMP45 are overpowering and are being used widely.

3) MK47 Mutant

The MK47 Mutant comes under the assault rifle category in BGMI. It offers better average base damage than other rifles but lacks the firing mode option. The weapon has only two firing modes (single and burst) in the game. Players who are used to automatic firing modes will find it hard to operate the gun.

The MK47 Mutant's uneven recoil pattern and tough handling are also some of the reasons it is one of the worst weapons to use in BGMI. Additionally, its ammunition capacity of 20 bullets per round is a significant con.

4) Win94

The Win94 is another option that you should avoid using in BGMI if possible. The firearm is exclusive to the Miramar map in the game. It comes with a pre-equipped scope and no room for any external attachments. The weapon uses .45ACP ammunition.

Although the gun has a faster reload time, it fires at a slower rate, making it challenging for players to instantly eliminate enemies and enhance their stats like the F/D ratio.

The Win94 has a capacity of only eight bullets per magazine. You cannot use any larger scope on it, like 8x, to spot and eliminate enemies in long-range fights.

5) VSS

The VSS is one of the least preferred weapons in BGMI. It comes with a pre-equipped scope and a suppressor. The gun has increased single-shot damage, which can kill an enemy with fewer bullets. It also has a quick fire rate, which sucks the bullets out of the magazine in an instant.

However, even with such good equipment, the VSS still does not perform well in battles. It is particularly tough to shoot foes at medium and long ranges due to the weapon's low bullet velocity and shell drop. The magazine capacity of only 20 bullets is also a significant disadvantage.

