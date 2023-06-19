BGMI tricks: 5 best Shotgun tips to get more kills

BGMI is among the most famous names in the online battle royale genre on leading app stores. The title features a surfeit of weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. Among them, shotguns are the game's most effective and underrated weapons. When used efficiently, these guns can wreak havoc on the battlefield. Developers are continuously improving the overall usability of shotguns with better attributes.

With a few helpful tips, you can easily master these guns, quickly fetch more kills, and enhance your gameplay and stats. This article discusses the five best tips for players to rack up more kills with shotguns in BGMI.

Five ultimate tips for using shotguns in BGMI for more kills

5) Maintain a good firing range

Shotguns in BGMI have a short range, and you must position yourself well when utilizing them. You can use TPP to let the enemy come near you or switch to a shotgun when the rival is in firing range.

After that, wait for the perfect moment to shoot and keep moving to dodge the enemy's bullets. Also, keep an eye on the number of rounds left in your magazine, and shotguns hold less ammunition per round than other guns.

4) Use better sensitivity settings

Sensitivity Settings play a critical role in helping players to enhance their aim and accuracy. A good set of sensitivity settings will be handy for you to quickly do aim transfer and move your crosshair more accurately onto the enemy.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for BGMI players to use with shotguns:

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person (TPP) No scope: 136-144

1st Person (FPP) No scope: 101-110

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 66-75

2x Scope: 46-55

3x Scope: 28-37

4x Scope: 21-30

6x Scope: 17-26

8x Scope: 7-16

ADS Sensitivity

3rd Person No scope: 161-170

1st Person No scope: 121-130

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 82-93

2x Scope: 56-65

3x Scope: 42-53

4x Scope: 24-33

6x Scope: 16-25

8x Scope: 6-15

Camera Sensitivity (Free Look)

3rd Person Camera (Character, Vehicle): 201-210

Camera: 166-175

1st Person Camera (Character): 196-205

Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

ADS Gyroscope Sensitivity

3rd Person No Scope: 311-320

1st Person No Scope: 311-320

Red Dot, Holographic: 236-245

2x Scope: 216-225

3x Scope: 127-136

4x Scope: 93-102

6x Scope: 46-55

8x Scope: 30-39

The given sensitivities are in range, and you are recommended to find the most suitable sensitivity settings based on your device. You can head to the training grounds and tweak the sensitivities by +5 or -5 to get the most accurate batch of sensitivity settings.

3) Choice of weapon

Krafton has added a bunch of different shotguns in BGMI. You can use your favorite shotgun and get to the desired number of kills.

The most used shotguns in BGMI are DBS and S12K. DBS offers up to 14 bullets per round which is very handy in 1v3 and 1v4 situations, and S12K offers continuous firing capacity. Some shotguns also propose attachments that help reduce recoil, increase ammunition capacity, and improve the bullet spread.

2) Aim for more headshots

Headshots deal the most amount of damage to an enemy in BGMI. Shotguns have more bullet spread than other guns and deal more damage.

Hence, it becomes necessary for players to aim for the opponent's head to eliminate him with fewer bullets. You may also wait for your opponent to make a mistake before shooting him while he is in a vulnerable position.

1) Improve our crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is one of the best tips for you to fetch the most out of shotguns in BGMI. With a good crosshair placement, you can easily connect more shots with equipped weapons, eliminate opponents, and increase your F/D ratio.

Crosshair is the plus(+) sign available in the center of the screen. You can work on your crosshair placement by performing different drills in the training grounds and playing custom TDM rooms with your pro teammates. It will help you to get better at keeping the enemy in the crosshair and take him down instantly.

