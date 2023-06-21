5 worst guns for beginners in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers a varied list of guns. With so many offensive options, it is natural that not all of them will perform equally. However, getting your hands on the right guns is important to boost your chances of winning. Players are advised to pick up any gun after landing in a match. However, if you are starting the game with any of these options, drop them as soon as you find any other weapon.

Here is a list of the five worst guns for beginners in BGMI.

VSS, DP28, and three other horrible guns beginners should avoid in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

5) DP28

DP 28 in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The DP28 is one of the most powerful weapons in seasoned hands. However, this gun is not an ideal option if a player is just starting their journey. This LMG is perfect for all-range combat, as it fires 7.62 rounds and can shoot 47 rounds with each reload. So, despite these stats, why is this gun bad for beginners in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Well, the main reason is its high and unpredictable horizontal recoil. This gun does not have a lot of vertical recoil, meaning players can keep it stable while lying down. However, beginners will need time to get accustomed to it, so until then, they should stay away from this gun.

4) VSS

VSS in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

Being one of the most aesthetical suppressed automatic sniper rifles with an in-built 4x scope, many beginners might place the VSS higher on their list of favorite guns. However, they should avoid using this 9mm firing gun in the game.

The VSS sniper is great for an ambush, but its bullet speed is lower than what gamers expect from a sniper rifle. Besides, the gun only fires 10 rounds of bullets, with the capacity increasing to only 20 with an extended magazine.

Thus, novices who might be missing a lot of their shots can easily run out of bullets soon, and while they are reloading, opponents might spot them and knock them down easily. Besides, the bullet drop of this gun is huge in the long-range, which will be tough for beginners to predict.

3) M16A4

M16A4 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The M16A4, a burst-firing AR, is another bad weapon beginners in BGMI might opt for. Its burst-firing mode means players must continuously tap the fire button to keep shooting.

Despite having a magazine capacity of 30 rounds carrying 5.56mm bullets per reload that can go up to 40 with the extended magazine, this gun, with its burst firing option, makes it hard to face players at close-range gunfights.

This gun is one of the best ARs in the game for mid-range spraying. However, its burst-firing mode forces players to keep tapping the fire button, making it a horrible option for beginners in BGMI.

2) MK47 Mutant

MK47 Mutant in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The MK47 Mutant is another burst-firing weapon on the list for the same reasons as the M16A4. The MK47, however, has a little more damage output than its predecessor, making it a little bit more reliable with a better fire rate. However, the tap-to-fire feature makes it tough to use in close-range firefights.

Besides, the MK47 is a loud gun, making it easier for other squads to track you down in the last safe zone circle. Giving away your position in such a situation is a perilous worst mistake. Therefore, even professional gamers avoid this gun.

1) Sawed Off

Sawed Off in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Shotguns are well-known for their heavy base damage. Even though beginners do not prefer these, many seasoned gamers often keep them as secondary weapons for rushing, as they can provide a one-shot knock in close-range fights.

However, not even seasoned veterans play with Sawed-Off, as this gun only stores two bullets and deals less damage. So, players must hit the bullseye with both bullets to knock out their enemies. Besides, with a four-second reload time, once the chamber is empty, it is hard to keep dodging enemy bullets in close-range fights.

