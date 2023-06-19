5 best short-range weapons for beginners in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has captivated millions of players with its intense battle royale gameplay, where split-second decisions in close encounters can determine victory or defeat in battles. Excelling in short-range combat is one of the most crucial skills in this game. These battles are won by players who are either good with movement or those who have the right set of weapons in their arsenal.

As a beginner, having the right close-range weapon can increase the chances of success in short-distance encounters in this game. This article will list five such guns that can give players an edge in close combat as a beginner in BGMI. By learning to use these firearms, they can effectively engage in close-range encounters and ensure their victory in this game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the top 5 close-range weapons for beginners in BGMI?

1) Beryl M762

The Beryl M762 is the first weapon on this list, and it is well-known for its prowess in close-range encounters in BGMI. It is equipped with 7.62mm ammunition and has a greater fire rate than other assault rifles in this game.

This is a perfect choice of weapon for professional players, but with the correct attachments, like a compensator and a vertical foregrip, it is suitable for beginners to use as well. By becoming proficient with the Beryl M762, they can gain confidence in the intense combat that this game provides.

2) Groza

The Groza is a coveted assault weapon that is viewed in BGMI as the pinnacle of close-range dominance. It is a crate-exclusive gun that provides significant damage and precision, making it an excellent pick for beginners who wish to dominate in close-range battles in this game.

Players do not need to worry about ammunition for this weapon because it is equipped with 7.62mm rounds, which spawn throughout the map in Battlegrounds Mobile India. While the Groza may have limited attachment options, its raw power and reliability make it a valuable asset in any beginner's arsenal.

3) MG3

The MG3 light machine gun is a devastating choice for short-range battles for beginners who like stronger firepower in BGMI. Its rapid-fire rate, big magazine capacity, and great damage output make it a formidable choice in close-quarters fights in this game.

Like the Groza, it can only be obtained from drops in this battle royale title. The MG3's recoil is the biggest problem for beginners, but it can be compensated for as it has a tripod stand that helps in nullifying weapon-shake when shooting in the prone position.

4) UMP45

The UMP45 SMG is the greatest solution for beginners who struggle to control the recoil of heavy guns and want to win close-encounter battles in BGMI. This submachine gun fires .45 ACP rounds at a reasonable rate, but with a low bullet velocity.

It is still an ideal choice for newcomers as it can deal significant damage to enemies in close-range combat in Battlegrounds Mobile India. The UMP45 has room for four attachments: sight, grip, muzzle, and mag.

5) M416

The M416 is the final choice on the list of the best close-range guns for beginners in BGMI. With its controlled recoil and fast fire rate, it is extremely versatile for close encounters. It is also the most adaptable weapon in the assault rifle category, with room for five attachments.

Equipping a compensator, a red dot sight, an angled foregrip, and a tactical stock allows players to hold steady when firing. This helps them land devastating hits on opponents in the game. For further help, read how to use the M416 to get more kills in BGMI.

