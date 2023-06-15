5 best BGMI tips to get more kills with the UMP45

India's version of PUBG Mobile, BGMI, is one of Krafton's most popular games for mobile. After its recent unban for a three-month trial period by the Indian government, a massive chunk of the game's loyal playerbase and newbies have been honing their combat and survival skills as they attempt to dominate the leaderboards.

Leveling up in BGMI is a slow process because of the high level of competition. Hence, making informed in-game decisions leads to the best results. Choosing the right weapons is key to performing well.

BGMI offers plenty of weapon choices, with submachine guns being a weapon class that is commonly used in close-combat situations. The UMP45 belongs to the SMG category and is well known for its reliability and abundance across the battlefield. Its stats are:

Hit damage - 41

Fire rate - 0.09s

Magazine size - 25 (Extendable to 35)

Initial bullet speed - 360 m/s

Ammo type - .45ACP

Intensive training and four other tips to increase your kill count in BGMI

The UMP45 in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Here are a few tips and tricks you can follow to get more kills with the UMP45 in BGMI to rank up quickly.

1) Training and practice

Before you use any weapon or utility in BGMI, it is imperative that you undergo rigorous training to get a better understanding of your arsenal and formulate the best set of strategies. Using the UMP45 requires practice before you wield it in a match, as it is not suitable for mid-range combat without a good scope. Its magazine capacity is also small compared to Assault Rifles.

However, its low recoil allows you to aim better, offering stability while shooting. If you equip this gun as a beginner, it is highly recommended that you head to the training room and practice executing your shots.

2) Aggressive Playstyle

Sub-machine guns in BGMI are not meant for long-range combat but are primarily suited for close-combat situations. If you are a player who enjoys going on a killing spree and showering your enemies with bullets, the UMP45 is your best bet.

Landing on hot drops will not only allow you to collect enough ammo but also take out multiple enemies within a matter of seconds using this gun.

3) Focus on headshots

Headshots are the most lethal way by which enemies can be killed in BGMI. Since the UMP45 has a high rate of damage, landing headshots, when attached with a good scope can prove lethal. When in close-combat situations, aim for the head to swiftly take out enemies. Turning on the aim assist feature in your settings will also help boost your performance.

4) Attach the best scope

While the UMP45 is unsuitable for long-range and mid-range combat, you can still attach a few scopes to improve your aiming accuracy, especially to execute headshots. It supports Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, 2x, 3x, 4x, and 6x scopes, which is useful in mid-range combat, although only minimal damage will be inflicted.

For close-range attacks, attaching good scopes will play a major role in helping you increase your kill count.

5) Focus on acquiring more ammo

As mentioned, SMG ammo can be found in large quantities across the battlefield. Since the UMP45 has a lower magazine capacity, it is important that you stockpile enough ammo for this particular weapon and clear the clutter in your backpack to make more room for ammunition.

Hence, your focus should be to explore the map and scavenge enough loot wherever possible. That way, you will always have enough ammo to help you survive until the end.

