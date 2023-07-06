Best BGMI close-range tips and tricks in July 2023

Close-range combat is an important part of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). It necessitates quick reactions, precise accuracy, and efficient strategy. Whether you're a seasoned player wishing to hone your skills or a newcomer looking to thrive in close-quarters combat, this guide aims to provide you with vital insights to improve your gaming and raise your chances of victory.

We will go into the fundamental strategies and techniques that will take your close-range gameplay to new heights, from weapon choices and movement skills to sound awareness.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are some useful close-range tips in BGMI in July 2023?

1) Weapon selection

For close-range battles, having the correct weapon loadout is critical. Shotguns with tremendous damage output, such as the S12K and S686, are formidable choices. Submachine guns like the UMP45 and UZI have a high rate of fire and control, making them useful in close-range fighting.

Extensive magazines, suppressors, and red dot sights are examples of attachments that can improve weapon performance in BGMI.

2) Mobility and positioning

Maintaining mobility and exploiting placement are critical aspects of close-range warfare. During combat, move and strafe constantly to make yourself a difficult target to strike.

To avoid incoming fire, use hops, crouches, and prone positions. Position yourself behind cover, peak out to land shots, and return to cover quickly to reduce your chances of being hit.

3) Hip-fire accuracy

Hip-firing can be more effective in close-quarter settings than aiming down sights. This provides a larger field of view, making it easier to track moving targets. Controlling recoil, on the other hand, is critical.

To improve your hip-fire accuracy, practise regulating recoil patterns for various guns. Furthermore, adding a laser sight to your weapon will increase hip-fire accuracy even more in BGMI.

4) Quick weapon switching

Quick weapon change can offer you an advantage in close-range combat. Switching between primary and secondary weapons quickly might catch opponents off guard during tough confrontations.

After firing a shotgun, for example, immediately switch to an SMG to maintain continuous fire and overwhelm your opponent in BGMI.

5) Pre-aiming and pre-firing

The act of aiming at a specified area where you anticipate an opponent's arrival is known as pre-aiming. This approach reduces your reaction time, allowing for faster and more accurate shots.

Pre-firing is the practice of firing shortly before rounding a corner or entering a room, catching adversaries off-guard. When it comes to close-range combat, combining pre-aiming with pre-firing might give you a huge advantage.

6) Sound awareness

Close-range combat relies heavily on sound. To establish the presence and location of close attackers, listen for footsteps, gunfire, and other aural signals. Use headphones or earphones to improve your hearing and help you react swiftly to any hazards.

Learning to distinguish between enemy and friendly footsteps can assist you in anticipating enemy movements and planning your actions accordingly in BGMI.

7) Utilize peek and lean

BGMI's peek and lean feature allows you to peek behind corners or over barriers without completely exposing yourself. Use this function to learn about enemy positions and engage in fast exchanges while minimizing the chance of being hit.

Knowing when and how to peek can offer you a considerable advantage in close-quarters fighting.

8) Armor management

In close-range combat, proper armor management is critical. Keep an eye on your armor's durability and replace it whenever possible.

To retain optimum protection, collect armor from defeated monsters or loot boxes. Upgrading your armor to a higher level reduces damage and increases your chances of surviving close-range firefights in BGMI.

9) Strafing and ADAD movement

Strafing is defined as moving laterally during combat. This movement style can make you a more difficult target to attack, particularly in close-range combat when opponents rely on quick reflexes.

To improve your evasiveness, incorporate ADAD movement, which entails swiftly shifting direction while strafing. Use this mobility method to make yourself a difficult target for adversaries.

10) Practice in the training mode

The training mode in BGMI provides a controlled environment in which to practice close-range combat techniques. Use this mode to practice your aim, try out new weapons, master recoil control, and experiment with movement tactics.

Regular training will strengthen your close-range talents and assist you in developing muscle memory for vital occasions in BGMI.

