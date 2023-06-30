5 best guns to use in BGMI 2.5

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is an intense battle royale game, where players compete on a virtual battlefield to see who comes out on top. Choosing the appropriate weaponry can make the difference between victory and defeat in this high-stakes title. With so many guns available in it, it's critical to distinguish the best firearms that provide a winning combination of power, accuracy, and versatility.

This article will offer a look at the top five weapons in BGMI 2.5. Whether players like dominating their opponents from afar, indulging in close-quarters combat, or delivering suppressive fire, these firearms will surely improve their chances of victory.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Exploring the five best guns to use in BGMI 2.5

5) UMP45 (submachine gun)

The UMP45 submachine gun performs admirably in close-quarters combat in BGMI. It uses .45 ACP ammo and is effective against both armored and unarmored opponents. This gun has moderate recoil, enabling regulated bursts and prolonged sprays.

The versatility of the UMP45 is further improved by its compatibility with numerous attachments, such as extended magazines, suppressors, and scopes. This gun is a solid pick for aggressive players due to its impressive damage output and precision when it comes to close-quarters combat.

4) Groza (assault rifle)

The Groza assault rifle is notable for its raw power and adaptability in BGMI. It can only be obtained from airdrops, making it a highly sought-after item on the battlefield. It uses 7.62mm ammunition and has a rather high rate of fire. Its controllable recoil enables precise shots, even while spraying in full auto mode.

The Groza can be customized to meet different combat scenarios, thanks to its support for a wide range of modifications such as optics, muzzle devices, and magazines. This gun is a powerful choice for close-range or mid-range combat.

3) MG3 (light machine gun)

The MG3 is a light machine gun that specializes in explosive damage and has a big magazine. It fires rapidly and uses 7.62mm ammo, making this one a powerful weapon in the right hands.

Because of the MG3's large ammo supply, it can shoot continuously, silencing attackers and providing cover for allies. While less adaptable than the other weapons on this list, the gun's suppressive qualities make it viable for players who value area control and team support in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) AWM (bolt-action sniper)

The AWM is a bolt-action sniper rifle with incredible power and long-range precision in BGMI. It fires .300 Magnum ammunition, which can kill adversaries with a single well-placed headshot, even if they are wearing a level 3 helmet.

Because the AWM is a crate gun that can only be obtained via airdrops, it is highly desired. This gun's unrivaled damage potential makes it a game-changer in close combat. The AWM's moderate rate of fire and lengthy reload time, on the other hand, force gamers to be patient and precise with their shots.

1) M416 (assault rifle)

BGMI's M416 is largely considered one of the best all-around assault rifles in this title. The 5.56mm weapon has a good combination of damage, accuracy, and adaptability. This firearm excels in mid-range confrontations due to its controlled recoil and fast rate of fire. It can be customized with modifications such as sights, muzzle devices, magazines, and stocks. This allows users to tailor it to their desired playstyle.

Whether gamers like single shots or full-auto sprays, the M416 is a solid choice in a variety of combat situations. Its outstanding features place it at the top of this list of must-have weapons in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes