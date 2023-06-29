BGMI 2.5 LMG tier list: MG3, M249, and more

In the fast-paced world of Battlegrounds Mobile India, selecting an admirable weapon can make the difference between victory and failure. Among the various firearms available to players, Light Machine Guns stand out as powerful hitters capable of delivering sustained firepower and dominating the battlefield. Choosing the right LMG is vital for players who like a slower style of combat.

This article will look at three LMGs — the MG3, DP28, as well as M249 — and analyze their strengths, flaws, and overall efficacy.

Note: Some aspects of this article might be subjective.

Here's the BGMI 2.5 LMG tier list

Overpowered (S-tier)

The MG3 reigns supreme in the S-tier. This LMG is renowned for its incredible rate of fire and unrivaled damage output, which makes it a force to be reckoned with. Its 7.62mm caliber ammo deals impressive damage, slicing through enemy defenses like butter. Its high DPS (damage per second) can quickly silence opponents and pierce armored targets as well.

The MG3's most significant advantage, however, is its ability to fire for lengthy periods without losing accuracy or steadiness. Because of its outstanding recoil control and a large magazine capacity of 75 rounds, players can maintain a continuous onslaught of shots, giving themselves a substantial edge in suppressing adversaries during team fights or while holding down positions.

The MG3 is the embodiment of an overpowered LMG due to its immense power and adaptability in BGMI.

Excellent (A-tier)

The DP28 is in the A-tier because of its remarkable stability and dependability. It offers a superb blend of firepower and control due to its unique 7.62mm caliber and 47-round drum magazine. Because of the weapon's moderate recoil and controlled rate of fire, gamers can maintain precise shots even during prolonged engagements in BGMI.

One of the DP28's distinguishing characteristics is its high damage per bullet, which makes this gun extremely effective against armored opponents. Furthermore, its larger magazine capacity lessens the need for frequent reloads, allowing players to stay in the fight for longer periods.

The DP28's dependability, paired with its versatility in a variety of combat conditions, makes it a popular option among BGMI veterans.

Good (B-tier)

The M249 occupies the B-tier on this list for being a dependable LMG that offers a decent balance of firepower and mobility. Its 5.56mm caliber and 150-round magazine capacity enable sustained fire while keeping the recoil tolerable for close-range combat. This firearm's decent rate of fire strikes a satisfactory between the powerful MG3 and reliable DP28 in BGMI.

The M249's large magazine capacity comes in handy during lengthy conflicts. While not as powerful as the MG3 or as steady as the DP28, this gun is still a good option for players looking for a well-rounded LMG that thrives in a variety of combat settings in BGMI.

