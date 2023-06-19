UMP45 vs MP5K: Which is the best SMG in BGMI?

Welcome to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), a fascinating battle royale game where survival is the ultimate goal. As the players explore this game, selecting the right weapon becomes necessary. This game includes many weapons, such as assault rifles, SMGs, light machine guns, pistols, snipers, and DMRs. Among the arsenal of options, UMP45 (Universal Machine Pistol 45) and MP5K (Machine Pistol 5 Kurz) stand out as formidable submachine guns, each offering unique strengths for the quest for victory in this game.

The UMP45 is loaded with .45 ACP rounds, while the MP5K is loaded with 9mm ammunition in this battle royale game. They both thrive at close-range fighting and have exceptional mobility in BGMI.

Which gun is better in BGMI: UMP45 or MP5K?

Many elements are considered while determining which gun is superior to another in this game. Some parameters are recoil, fire rate, damage, and so on. Let's examine the factors that will help people decide which weapon is better.

Damage

UMP45: This gun deals 39 hit points of damage to enemies in this game.

MP5K: This gun deals 33 hit points of damage to enemies in this game.

The above stats means that a single bullet from the UMP45 will reduce the opponent's health more than the MP5K, which is helpful for mid-range fighting in BGMI. However, this works only on a single-tap fire in battles and not on burst or auto-fire mode to hit the opponents in this game. Let's head on to the damage per second criteria.

Winner: UMP45

Damage per second

UMP45: It has a DPS (Damage/sec) of 424 in this game.

MP5K: It has a DPS of 492 in this game.

Although the UMP45 outperformed the MP5K in terms of damage, the latter is the clear winner in terms of damage per second in BGMI. This means that the MP5K will offer players an advantage in close encounters battles when used in auto mode, as it will damage the opponents more in a second than UMP45 in this game.

Winner: MP5K

Recoil

Both weapons have the least amount of recoil in BGMI. As a result, they have good hip-firing accuracy in close encounters. However, the UMP45 has greater attachment space in this game, allowing players to customize this submachine gun to their play style.

Furthermore, using the MP5K at mid-range distances may be challenging for players due to its high fire rate and the fact that it is prone to greater recoil when fought at a distance in this game.

Winner: UMP45

Availability on the maps

Both guns are widely available as general loot throughout the map. However, MP5K can only be discovered on Vikendi and Karakin maps, but UMP45 is found on all maps in BGMI. This gives the latter an advantage because players will be hesitant to change their weapon choice based on their play style on different maps in this game.

Winner: UMP45

Conclusion

In conclusion, the UMP45 and MP5K have unique strengths and characteristics in BGMI. The UMP45 shines with its higher damage, longer range, and better stability, making it a reliable choice for mid-range engagements in this game. Its adaptability and many attachments add to its effectiveness in battles.

On the other hand, the MP5K excels in close encounters with its higher fire rate, outstanding hip fire accuracy, and enhanced mobility in this game. Its lightweight design allows for swift movement and quick reflexes, making it a formidable weapon in intense close-range battles in BGMI. However, in this duel battle between these two SMG weapons, the UMP45 is declared the victor.

Overall Winner: UMP45

