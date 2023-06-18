AMR vs. AWM: Which is the best sniper rifle in BGMI?

The AWM, also referred to as the Accuracy International Arctic Warfare Magnum in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is a beloved bolt-action sniper rifle in this game. It beat all the other options in its class, and nothing came close to this weapon in terms of efficiency. This has changed with the introduction of the Lynx AMR sniper.

This Anti-Material Rifle is the first weapon to have the unique ability to pierce through military-grade equipment and armored vehicles like the BRDM. Features like this make the Lynx AMR a legitimate threat to the AWM in BGMI. Let's see which of these two guns is better.

The Lynx AMR is better than the AWM in BGMI

Listed below are some of the factors that you need to consider while comparing these two sniper rifles:

Damage

When it comes to hitting enemies hard in BGMI, the Lynx AMR overshadows its competitor with a base hit damage statistic of 118. The AWM only does 105 damage. More details on how effective either weapon is can be found below.

Damage done to the head- Lynx AMR: 315 and AWM: 300

Damage done to the chest- Lynx AMR: 162 and AWM: 156

Damage done to the limbs- Lynx AMR: 59 and AWM: 57

Damage done to the hands and feet: Lynx AMR: 35 and AWM: 34

The Lynx AMR is more powerful in every aspect compared to the AWM.

Bullet velocity

Bullet velocity is a very important factor that determines how far a bullet leaving the muzzle of a gun will travel before it drops and loses kinetic energy. In BGMI, the sniper rifles in question have the following bullet velocities:

AWM: This sniper rifle used to boast the fastest rounds with an impressive bullet velocity of 945 meters per second (m/s)

AMR: Once again, the Lynx AMR takes the cake with a mind-blowing bullet velocity of 1,100 m/s

This means the Lynx AMR's higher bullet velocity gives makes it better when taking on enemies in long-range fights. It also results in less bullet drop. As a result, a shot from the Lynx AMR will travel faster and farther compared to that of BGMI's AWM.

Availability of ammunition

Both these sniper rifles use a unique variety of ammunition in BGMI. The AWM uses .300 Magnum rounds, while the Lynx AMR employs .50 ACP rounds. Neither is available as a common spawn on any map. As a result, you will have to obtain both through airdrops.

You can find 25 rounds of .300 Magnum, along with the AWM, inside these drops. However, the Lynx AMR comes with 10 .50 ACP rounds. This means when it comes to ammunition, the AWM beats its opponent y a long shot.

Fire rate

The new Lynx AMR functions like a DMR, where you can shoot consecutive bullets without having to reload. There is a delay of 1.4 seconds between two consecutive shots, however.

In the case of the AWM, you need to reload after every shot. There is a delay of 2.3 seconds between each time you can fire. This longer gap between two shots can allow enemies to escape if you miss your initial attempt.

The AWM has a faster reload when you're replacing a fully empty magazine with a new one. This, however, does not make it better than the Lynx AAMR since you will usually want to reload an empty magazine whenever you are not in the middle of a fight.

All these points clearly indicate that the newly launched Lynx AMR is far superior compared to the AWM and BGMI's best sniper rifle. On top of these factors, this gun's unique ability to pierce military armor and armored vehicles makes it more potent on the battlefield compared to its rival.

