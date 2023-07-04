BGMI best 5-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings

Control sensitivity and settings should be optimized for mobile gamers who want to succeed in games like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The 5-finger claw technique has become more common among different control schemes since it gives players access to several actions at once, giving them an edge in critical battles.

To help you improve your BGMI gameplay experience and accuracy, this article will cover the ideal 5-finger claw control configuration as well as camera, gyroscope, and ADS sensitivity in this article.

What is the best 5-finger claw control layout and sensitivity settings in BGMI?

Control layout

5-finger claw layout in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

The arrangement of several buttons that allow players to move, fire, leap, crouch, and use items is defined by the control layout. The 5-finger claw technique's control layout is designed to handle four fingers on the screen, allowing players to access multiple actions simultaneously and improve their gameplay capabilities. It comprises strategically placing buttons for optimal accessibility and reaction, providing greater control and efficiency while playing.

Camera sensitivity

Camera sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Depending on the camera sensitivity option, the game's camera moves at a set speed when you swipe or drag your finger across the screen. The speed at which your vision revolves or spins depends on how you move your finger.

Higher camera sensitivity values cause the camera to move more swiftly, enabling you to scan your surroundings more quickly. While slower camera movement and better aim are made possible by lower sensitivity ratings.

ADS sensitivity

ADS sensitivity for 5-finger claw (Image via Krafton)

"Aim Down Sight" sensitivity controls how quickly the camera pans when you aim the sights of your weapon. The sensitivity settings alter when the ADS mode is engaged, frequently by enlarging the sight with the lean or scope button, enabling more fine control for precision aiming.

Similar to camera sensitivity, higher ADS sensitivity causes faster camera movements when looking down at sights, facilitating quicker target acquisition. On the other hand, lower sensitivity ratings delay camera movements, enabling more accurate control for precision targeting.

Gyroscope sensitivity

Gyroscope camera sensitivity in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Gyroscope ADS sensitivity for 5-finger claw (Image via Krafton)

The gyroscope sensitivity setting on your device controls how responsive the gyroscope sensor is. When enabled, it enables you to physically move your smartphone to shoot or change your perspective while playing.

It works in conjunction with your touch controls to improve your targeting capabilities. There are two different gyroscope settings available in BGMI: Camera and ADS.

Sensitivity improves the responsiveness of the gyroscope, enabling quicker and more accurate targeting changes. On the other hand, lower sensitivity settings lessen the gyroscope's sensitivity, making it less responsive to device movements.

