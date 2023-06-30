Best tips and tricks to get long-range kills in BGMI

BGMI is one of Krafton's most popular battle royale games and has finally made its return to the app stores after the Indian Government lifted the ban on the game for a three-month trial period. Fans across the country have celebrated the news and jumped back into the competition to climb to the top of the leaderboard. They will take on a number of new players who've also joined the fray to experience the best of the battle royale title and hone their shooting skills in the process.

It takes a lot of thinking and strategy to bag multiple victories in BGMI, and one of the best techniques used by several players to achieve that is long-range combat.

While close and mid-range combat is considerably easier to do with a powerful weapon, long-range combat is trickier and involves a steep learning curve followed by the best strategies implemented.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A deep dive into the best tips and tricks you can follow to get more long-range kills in BGMI

Here's a list of strategies you can implement in BGMI if you are attempting to push your rank with long-range kills:

1) Use Sniper Rifles

BGMI offers a variety of options in Sniper Rifles (Image via Beebom)

Sniper Rifles, by default, are long-range weapons and are not at all suitable for close combat. BGMI offers a good number of sniper rifles that you can choose to equip, and you can even find some scattered across the field during a match.

Your best strategy here is to move to the highest vantage point on the map for a better view.

There, you can camp out and start firing at your opponents, as you see below. Other weapon classes won't be helpful to achieve this, so it is advised to only go for snipers.

2) Training and practice

Like every other battle royale shooter, BGMI has its own training room where you will be able to practice your shots and understand the capabilities of your arsenal.

If your primary focus is to get more long-range kills, then use long-range weapons such as Sniper Rifles and do some target practice.

This way, you will have a better understanding of your weapon and will get better on the field when you attempt long-range shots.

3) Use the best scope

There are plenty of scopes that you can choose from in BGMI to attach to your gun, and they are essential in long-range combat.

The list of scopes is:

Red Dot Sight

Holographic Sight

2x Scope

3x Scope

4x Scope

6x Scope

8x Scope

Choosing the right scope will give you better accuracy and will also give you the upper hand, especially in areas with a high volume of players battling it out and trying to gather loot.

4) Follow a passive playstyle

One of the most important things to remember in BGMI, or any other battle royale game for that matter, is that if you're trying to get more long-range kills, you'll need to follow a passive playstyle.

Playing aggressively only works in close and mid-range combat and only with certain weapon classes, such as SMGs, Assault Rifles, Shotguns, and Pistols.

Following a passive playstyle will allow you to make good decisions and formulate the best strategies to not only get more long-range kills but to also last longer in a match.

5) Adjust sensitivity settings

The sensitivity settings play a major role in determining how you perform in a battle royale match, and it is imperative that you set the best sensitivity code in your game's settings for a seamless gaming experience.

Adjusting the sensitivity will smooth your camera and crosshairs movements and allow you to take multiple shots within a short frame of time.

Additionally, activating the aim assist feature will make it easier for you, as it will automatically shift your aim toward opponents without you having to do that manually.

