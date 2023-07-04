Best BGMI tips and tricks for rank push in July 2023

BGMI, aka Battlegrounds Mobile India, is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile and one of Krafton's most popular battle royale games for mobile platforms. BGMI was banned in India in 2022. However, over a month ago, the Indian government lifted the ban for a three-month trial period. Since then, millions of fans have returned to the title, with several new players flocking to participate in the competition.

Due to the intense competition in BGMI, rank push is tricky and quite difficult. This calls for new strategies and enhancement of skills in both combat and survival. Leveling up in the game is one of the most important aspects of progression, as it guarantees new rewards and experiences that can help players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Top 5 tips and tricks that can be implemented for rank push in BGMI

Here are some tips you can follow in BGMI to improve your rank. Note that even if you are a single player and prefer to play alone, playing with squads can help you achieve a lot.

1) Follow a passive playstyle

Following a passive playstyle is one of the best strategies you can apply to your gameplay in BGMI, as it doesn't just focus on combat but majorly on your survival until the end of the match. It is a strategy where instead of fighting enemies head-on, you take cover and stealthily eliminate them, mostly from long distances.

In short, your primary goal is to survive till the end and take pre-calculated measures to eliminate your enemies. Sniper Rifles are the ideal choice for this gaming style.

2) Use vehicles more

BGMI offers plenty of options in vehicles (Image via Krafton)

BGMI offers many vehicles, and they are highly effective for offensive and defensive purposes. Using a vehicle, you are faster and can escape from shrinking safe zones quickly. You can use them to run over enemies running around on foot, and doing a lot of that will increase your overall stats.

Vehicles also act as moving armor since they will shield you from incoming attacks; moving objects are harder to hit in BGMI.

3) Play with your friends

Competing in battle royale matches in BGMI with a squad of your friends is advised instead of teaming up with random players. Playing with your friends will guarantee team synergy and ensure proper communication and coordination amongst yourselves. This will give you an edge in battle and get you to victory.

Playing with random players defeats the purpose of team play, and you might as well end up playing by yourself if your teammates don't communicate properly with you.

4) Choose the best map

While map preferences are subjective among players, one of the most effective ways to push your rank is by playing in maps you are more familiar with and comfortable with. Your knowledge of the landscape, hot spots, hiding places, and vantage points will be significant in helping you move around and eliminate other players.

In some cases, you may play against beginners and even veterans who may not be familiar with your preferred map. Hence, you will gain a strategic advantage over them and improve your chance of victory.

5) Choose better landing spots

Every map in the game has a landing hot spot rich in supplies. Most players, especially those who follow an aggressive playstyle, tend to land there to accumulate massive loot early on and eliminate a handful of players in the process.

Avoiding hot spots and landing in much safer places will keep you from being eliminated early on. Once the crowd thins out, you can safely explore other areas and gather enough loot. While this strategy does not directly help push your rank, it does maximize your chances of long-term survival.

