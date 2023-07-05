Best BGMI tips to win more games in July 2023

Over a month after BGMI's unban by the Indian Government for a trial period of three months, Krafton has welcomed back fans. These include a large number of returning players as well as some new ones who are looking to hone their battle royale skills. The latter seeks to compete against veteran players to be at the top spot on the leaderboard. Since then, competition has spiked in Krafton's flagship title as players have been leveling up quickly.

It is also known that in every battle royale game like BGMI, there will be both winners and losers. While those who win consistently can quickly push their ranks forward, it will take significant time for beginners.

This calls for several strategies that need to be implemented in every game to continuously improve and also rank up in the process.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

A deep dive into some of the best tips and tricks to win more BGMI matches in July 2023

1) Play with the best squad

Sometimes, you can't win battle royale matches in BGMI by playing alone. If you need to improve your rank, you must team up with other players to ensure your long-term survival. The most highly recommended strategy to pull off here is to make friends with high-level players or form a squad with your friends and play together.

Playing with your friends adds to the fun and promotes team synergy through proper communication and coordination. Your friends will be there to assist and protect you whenever you need them.

This will help immensely in surviving till the end. On the other hand, playing with random squad members will only defeat the purpose of team play and communication.

2) Follow a passive playstyle

BGMI offers several options in Sniper Rifles (Image via Krafton)

A passive style in BGMI indicates that you implement strategic gameplay rather than just going on a shooting spree and directly confronting opponents. Here, your objective is to take cover, stay hidden, accumulate plenty of loot, camp in a safe location, and stealthily eliminate enemies at close range or from afar.

This is one of the best tricks you can follow to prevent early elimination. For long-range combat, you can choose among the best sniper rifles to take out enemies and rank up quickly.

3) Always keep an eye on the safe zones

The most important rule you must follow every time you compete in a classic battle royale match in BGMI is to keep an eye on your map for shrinking safe zones.

These also tend to cost victories as players cannot reach the next active zone in time. Hence, always be on the move and watch your map. When you see another safe zone pop up, head over there immediately.

To avoid elimination from this, instead of running on foot, you can snag a vehicle and drive to the next safe zone. This will help you to reach soon.

4) Avoid landing hot spots

While it is a fact that you won't be able to battle against your opponents without any loot, preventing early elimination is also equally important.

Every map in BGMI has certain hot spots that are rich in loot. However, those areas tend to draw in a massive number of other players, especially aggressive ones. If you are a beginner, it is highly recommended that you don't land in such areas.

Although you may not find many weapons and utilities scattered around, there are safe spots you can land on. But you will be able to equip enough initially and find more as you keep moving around and eliminating other players.

5) Training and practice

Finally, your combat skills will improve if you take enough training and practice. You will also be able to make better decisions when you're in an actual match.

BGMI's training room will prepare you for other game modes as well. If you wish to master certain weapon classes, then it is advisable to practice using them well before taking them out into the field.

As your skills improve via training, your performance in a battle royale match will also improve, subsequently helping you rank up quickly and earn more rewards.

