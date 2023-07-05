BGMI tips and tricks to use shotguns like pro in July 2023

Shotguns hold a significant position as a devastating weapon for close-quarters combat in the dynamic universe of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). Mastering shotguns has emerged as a significant goal for those looking to dominate the battlefield. You can maximize the potential of shotguns and achieve unrivaled success in BGMI by mastering its mechanics, honing your tactics, and adopting smart plans.

While everyone has their own way of adapting to their weapon of choice, these crucial gameplay tips and tricks will help you to enhance your shotgun gameplay in BGMI.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

These tips and tricks will help you enhance your shotgun skills in BGMI in July 2023

1) Choose the right shotgun

BGMI offers a variety of shotguns, each with its own set of qualities. It's critical to select a shotgun that fits your playstyle. The wide range available includes the S12K, S686, and more. Experiment with each shotgun to learn about its shooting speeds, reload durations, and damage output. Once you've familiarized yourself with them all, choose the one that best suits your needs.

2) Close Quarter Combat (CQC) dominance

Close-quarters combat is where shotguns shine. Aim to engage foes in restricted locations such as buildings or within a limited distance as a shotgun user. Shotguns are inefficient beyond their ideal range, therefore avoiding long-range would be a sensible option. By focusing on CQC, you can use the shotguns' lethal power to quickly eliminate opponents.

3) Stealth and surprise

Using stealth and surprise to your advantage is a successful shotgun technique. Remember that these weapons have a limited effective range, thus reducing the distance without alerting your adversaries is critical. Use cover, move stealthily, and listen for audio clues to catch opponents off guard. When using shotguns, ambushing unsuspecting opponents will offer you a big edge on the battlefield.

4) Strafing techniques

While it has been established that shotguns have poor long-range accuracy, you can compensate by mastering strafing methods. The act of moving from side to side while aiming and shooting is known as strafing. You can make it difficult for foes to strike you, while maintaining a steady aim on your target by strafing quickly during close-range battles. Improve your survival and accuracy in shotgun battles by practicing strafing techniques in BGMI.

5) Aim for the upper body

When confronting opponents with a shotgun, aim for the torso, specifically the chest, and head. Shotguns have a spread pattern, and aiming at the upper body enhances the probability of hitting key areas and causing maximum damage. Always keep your crosshair at chest level to avoid missing critical shots. Consistent practice and muscle memory will help you improve your accuracy over time.

6) Quick reloads

Reloading quickly can be a game-changer in fierce shotgun battles in BGMI. Learn to time your reloads efficiently by being acquainted with the reload times of your selected weapon. Look for opportunities to reload during lulls in fighting or while in cover. To gain an advantage in battle, consider equipping attachments that minimize reload times, such as extended magazines or quickdraw magazines.

7) Pair with secondary weapons

Because shotguns have a restricted range, they should be paired with a secondary weapon that specializes in mid to long-range confrontations. This combination enables you to swap between weapons depending on the situation, ensuring that you are always prepared to deal with any situation. Assault rifles and submachine guns are ideal supplementary weapons in BGMI.

8) Effective use of smoke grenades

Shotgun users can benefit from the use of smoke grenades. They provide shelter and concealment, allowing you to securely close the distance between yourself and your opponents. Throw smoke grenades tactically when confronting enemies in open areas to block their view and cause confusion. Using smoke grenades correctly can provide you with the advantage you need to get up close and personal in BGMI.

9) Communication and team coordination

Communication and coordination are important for successful shotgun techniques when playing in a team. Coordination is required to create distractions, flank enemies, and offer cover fire. To synchronize your moves and maximize the efficacy of your shotgun-focused gaming, use voice chat or pre-defined signals in BGMI.

10) Continuous practice and reflex development

In BGMI, mastering shotguns needs practice and the development of reflexes. Engage in close-range encounters regularly to enhance your aim, movement, and decision-making under pressure. Participate in TDM or arcade modes to gain more shotgun battles and improve your skills. Muscle memory will eventually allow you to react quickly and accurately in intensive shotgun confrontations.

