5 best ways to win shotgun fights in BGMI (March 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has garnered a huge playerbase and offers amazing graphics as well as immersive gameplay involving various weapons. This includes assault rifles, sniper rifles, and many more.

Shotguns have been quite popular recently, with more and more competitive players using them in tournaments. These firearms deal extraordinary damage per hit and offer other amazing attributes as well. Hence, more than a few players can be seen using them in matches these days. However, beginners can find weapons in this category difficult to master. That is why this article discusses five great ways to win gunfights with shotguns in BGMI.

Five ultimate tips for BGMI gamers to win more battles with shotguns

5) Try not to engage in mid-range battles

Shotguns offer less range compared to other weapons and are more efficient in close-range gunfights. The reason for this is the wider spread of bullets, which isn't suitable for mid-range battles. When used from a distance, such weapons have little chance of dealing the enemy serious damage. Moreover, using shotguns exposes the player's position, which can be detrimental if the foe is at a distance and wielding an assault rifle.

Gamers can employ a shotgun when the enemy is nearby and switch to an AR or any good mid-range or long-range weapon when the opponent is firing from a distance.

4) Sensitivty settings

Sensitivity settings play an important role in helping players to master any weapon in BGMI. They help the gamer have better aim and recoil control over different weapons, which can assist in winning more matches.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use with shotguns in BGMI:

Camera Sensitivity

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 190%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 130%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50%

2x Scope: 80%

3x Scope: 100%

4x Scope: 20%

6x Scope: 10%

8x Scope: 5%

ADS Sensitivity

TPP No scope: 95-100%

FPP No scope: 100-120%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 55-60%

2x Scope: 37-45%

3x Scope: 30-35%

4x Scope: 25-30%

6x Scope: 20-23%

8x Scope: 10-13%

Gyroscope

3rd Person(TPP) No Scope: 300%

1st Person(FPP) No Scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic: 300%

2x Scope: 300%

3x Scope: 240%

4x Scope: 210%

6x Scope: 100%

8x Scope: 50%

Gamers can head to training grounds to tweak these settings to enhance and personalize their experience.

3) Choosing the right weapon

Krafton has added a flurry of different shotguns for players to equip and use on the battlegrounds. The only major drawback shotguns come with is less ammunition capacity, which can be a setback in combat in BGMI.

Krafton has added a flurry of different shotguns for players to equip and use on the battlegrounds. The only major drawback shotguns come with is less ammunition capacity, which can be a setback in combat in BGMI.

However, with new updates, developers have added fresh firearms in this class and raised the ammunition capacity of existing guns in the game. Now, the DBS and S12K are the two most widely used shotguns that offer a large magazine ammunition capacity and come with other attributes like less bullet spread as well as attachments. If the gamer doesn't know which firearm to use in this class, they should go for either of the aforementioned shotguns.

2) Use covers for better results

Another tip players can follow to win more shotgun fights is to play while keeping cover in mind. Players can find various covers in buildings, trees, and other elements to get the TPP (third-person-peek) advantage over their opponents.

Upon getting a good TPP position, gamers can wait for the enemy to leave themselves vulnerable and shoot them down. Since shotguns are high-damage weapons, the foe will go down in an instant.

1) Shoot more accurately

When a gamer is using shotguns as the primary weapon in Battlegrounds Mobile India, accuracy plays an important role. Most firearms in this category have fewer ammunition rounds compared to assault rifles and SMGs. Hence, players need to use their bullets efficiently.

To improve overall crosshair accuracy, gamers can head to training grounds. They can perform drills that involve maintaining the aim on the moving boards' head positions. BGMI also offers the option to change the reticle color, which can enhance aim tracing and accuracy. It's worth noting that shotguns offer a circular and bigger crosshair, which makes it easier for players to shoot down foes.

