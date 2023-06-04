5 best BGMI tips to kill more enemies with a Shotgun

After almost a year, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has returned to the battle-royale scene. With the game available for a three-month trial phase, players are set to reunite with their friends and return to action. That said, what better way to mark your return than with a Shotgun. Known for its prowess in close-range combat, this weapon allows you to engage in fast-paced encounters.

In this feature, we suggest tips on how to get more kills out of a Shotgun and get you warmed for your BGMI return.

5 tips to dominate and take down entire squads solo with a Shotgun in BGMI

1) Move and shoot

The trick to using a Shotgun effectively is to be constantly on the move. Always plan your next kill and relocate your position to keep the enemy guessing. This way, you will come out from a red-hot drop location with far more kills than simply waiting in a corner for enemies to come at you.

2) Count your bullets

The S686 is one of the best Shotguns in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Shotguns don’t offer you the luxury of an extended magazine size like an Assault Rifle or an SMG. Shotguns come with only a handful of shells per magazine. Therefore, every shot matters. This is especially true if you are in a crunch situation surrounded by enemies.

It is advised to keep a count of your ammo when in a gunfight. This will help you develop the habit of reloading at crucial moments before going in for the kill.

3) Plan your next kill

Use a tactical approach to kill your enemies (Image via Krafton)

You should be able to anticipate and predict your opponent’s movement and know how to encounter them when using a Shotgun. This approach requires patience and loads of experience initially, but with enough practice, you should witness a vast improvement in your kill rate.

4) Hug the corners and walls

Use walls and buildings for cover and strike hard (Image via Krafton)

While wielding a Shotgun, use the corners, doors, and walls as your ally. Stay close to walls while closing in on the enemy. To get more kills, you should practice striking suddenly and decisively, using the doors and walls as cover.

Since Shotguns are primarily close-range weapons, using walls and buildings as cover to strike unannounced is an effective approach for more kills in BGMI.

5) Aim for the head

Securing a headshot from a sniper is a lot easier than that of a Shotgun (Image via Krafton)

One easy way to get a sure-shot kill with Shotguns is to aim at the enemy’s head. However, to be proficient at headshots, you require practice. In BGMI, headshots have a 2.5x damage increase modifier. Landing leg and arm shots, on the other hand, are less effective as they have a 50% damage reduction modifier.

With BGMI back after being banned for nearly a year, these tricks and tips should help you and your friends on the battlefield in BGMI. Follow Sportskeeda for more gameplay-related content and to stay updated with the gaming world.

